BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Entry-level Lamborghini Urus gains more power and design changes
UP NEXT
My Week In Cars: Steve Cropley and Matt Prior podcast, episode 3

Entry-level Lamborghini Urus gains more power and design changes

Priced from around £188,000 in the UK, the new Urus S produces the same 656bhp as the sportier Performante
News
2 mins read
29 September 2022

The Lamborghini Urus will gain a power boost and design changes in a new S specification that will sit below the more dynamic Urus Performante variant. 

Set to be priced from around £188,000 in the UK, the Urus S is billed as the entry-level successor to the standard version of the Italian firm’s best-selling super-SUV. 

Its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 now produces 656bhp - the same as the Performante - and acceleration has also improved.

Related articles

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo rival is now capable of completing 0-62mph in 3.5sec and achieving a top speed of 189mph. 

Torque stands at 626lb ft and the firm says a retuned exhaust system has been fitted to produce a more characterful note in all drive modes. 

Lamborghini says the engine in the Urus S is calibrated the same as the sporter Performante's, with “optimum responsiveness and performance”.

Like the previous standard Urus, adaptive air suspension is included as standard, with Strada, Sport, Corsa and the customisable Ego drive modes. Three off-road drive modes are also included. 

Redesigned front and rear bumpers also feature, along with a new black stainless steel skid plate, which, Lamborghini says, stylistically matches the black front grille. 

The bonnet, meanwhile, is painted carbonfibre, while the air vents and exhaust system are also painted matt black. 

Inside, the Urus S's trim receives a new stitching pattern with new leather colour options. Drivers can now choose from Bi-colour Sportivo or Bi-colour Sophisticated, as well as a wider selection of leather styles and colours. 

Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann said the introduction of the new Urus will help continue to drive its commercial success. The Bentley Bentayga rival was the firm’s best-selling car in 2021.

The 5021 Urus cars delivered last year represented around 60% of Lamborghini’s total sales for the year (8405).

Car Review
Lamborghini Urus
Lamborghini Urus 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Winkelmann said: “The Urus has proven its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive every day: the Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante, for those choosing the purest sublimation of performance, luxury and versatility.  

Advertisement

Latest Drives

bentley bentayga ewb 01 front tracking
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
lr discovery D300 01 front tracking
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Lamborghini Urus 2019 road test review - hero front

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini’s big SUV gamble undergoes the toughest test in the business. Massively capable wherever it goes, while being extremely conspicuous and costly while it does it

Read our review
Back to top

“The Urus’s commercial success, with more than 20,000 vehicles produced, is testament to its credentials as the first and enduring super-SUV. The Urus S elevates that reputation.”

Used cars for sale

 Lamborghini Urus 4.0 V8 BiTurbo Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr
2019
£232,490
19,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Lamborghini URUS 4.0 V8 BiTurbo Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr
2018
£210,000
15,489miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Lamborghini Urus 4.0 V8 BiTurbo Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr
2022
£279,995
6,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Lamborghini Urus 4.0 V8 BiTurbo Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr
2019
£254,995
19,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Lamborghini Urus 4.0 V8 BiTurbo Pearl Capsule Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr
2022
£299,995
2,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Lamborghini Urus 4.0T FSI V8 5dr
2022
£279,995
2,760miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Lamborghini Urus 4.0T FSI V8 Graphite Capsule
2022
£289,000
4,707miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Lamborghini URUS 4.0 V8 5d 641 BHP 360 CAMERA + BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND
2020
£224,995
26,574miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Lamborghini Urus 4.0 V8 BiTurbo Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr
2020
£229,995
13,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 29 September 2022

Makes me chuckle when they describe Cars at this price point entry level,exclusive?, yeah, I think so, haven't seen one yet ad it's been out how long?

Latest Drives

bentley bentayga ewb 01 front tracking
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
lr discovery D300 01 front tracking
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review

View all latest drives