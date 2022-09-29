Entry-level Lamborghini Urus gains more power and design changes

The Lamborghini Urus will gain a power boost and design changes in a new S specification that will sit below the more dynamic Urus Performante variant.

Set to be priced from around £188,000 in the UK, the Urus S is billed as the entry-level successor to the standard version of the Italian firm’s best-selling super-SUV.

Its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 now produces 656bhp - the same as the Performante - and acceleration has also improved.

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo rival is now capable of completing 0-62mph in 3.5sec and achieving a top speed of 189mph.

Torque stands at 626lb ft and the firm says a retuned exhaust system has been fitted to produce a more characterful note in all drive modes.

Lamborghini says the engine in the Urus S is calibrated the same as the sporter Performante's, with “optimum responsiveness and performance”.

Like the previous standard Urus, adaptive air suspension is included as standard, with Strada, Sport, Corsa and the customisable Ego drive modes. Three off-road drive modes are also included.

Redesigned front and rear bumpers also feature, along with a new black stainless steel skid plate, which, Lamborghini says, stylistically matches the black front grille.

The bonnet, meanwhile, is painted carbonfibre, while the air vents and exhaust system are also painted matt black.

Inside, the Urus S's trim receives a new stitching pattern with new leather colour options. Drivers can now choose from Bi-colour Sportivo or Bi-colour Sophisticated, as well as a wider selection of leather styles and colours.

Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann said the introduction of the new Urus will help continue to drive its commercial success. The Bentley Bentayga rival was the firm’s best-selling car in 2021.

The 5021 Urus cars delivered last year represented around 60% of Lamborghini’s total sales for the year (8405).

Winkelmann said: “The Urus has proven its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive every day: the Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante, for those choosing the purest sublimation of performance, luxury and versatility.