BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Electric Ariel Nomad project wins £300,000 government grant
UP NEXT
Volkswagen Up city car bows out of UK after 12 years

Electric Ariel Nomad project wins £300,000 government grant

Somerset firm has already built electric prototype and will use APC funding to develop production version
Steve Cropley Autocar
News
2 mins read
10 October 2023

Ariel and three partner firms have secured funding worth around £300,000 to bring an electric Nomad off-roader to production “over the next few years”.

The backing comes through the Niche Vehicle Network, the body set up to assist the UK’s many specialist manufacturers, which is itself backed by the semi-government Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), which directs grant funding to deserving mobility projects. 

Ariel is understood already to have built a battery-powered prototype and will use the money – which is conditional on it and its partners contributing another £300,000 of their own – to develop a production-ready specification for the vehicle, with all the powertrain and battery research this implies. It's possible, for instance, that an electric Nomad could use a four-wheel drive system.

Related articles

The Somerset firm's partners in the project include Rockfort, a battery research company with strong Formula E connections, and BAMD, a biocomposite specialist whose expertise is in natural, recyclable composite materials.

Ariel boss Simon Saunders wouldn't be drawn on a completion date for the project, especially since the firm is understood to be within a few months of launching an all-new, petrol-engined Nomad 2.

Ariel Nomad sliding through corner – side

“Small-series manufacturers like us will get some kind of derogation of regulations that allows us to build our existing cars for longer," Saunders said, "but I think we should be seeking zero emissions for moral reasons.

"At Ariel, we’re keen to do as much as possible to clean up the environment. It’s as much our responsibility as any other car manufacturer's.”

Car Review
Ariel Nomad
Ariel Nomad
Read our full road test review
Read more

Saunders stressed two other priorities. First, he said, any Ariel EV must be “reliable and absolutely right”. Second, it has to be a better performer than existing ICE Ariels.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ariel Nomad

Ariel Nomad

Ariel's third model takes the all-terrain car to another level. It's one of the best driving experiences we've ever had

Read our review
Back to top

He cited a previous electric Atom project, in which Ariel was a partner years ago, that produced a vehicle “not quite as fast and three times as expensive” as standard cars, and promised that any electric Nomad would be better than that.

used Ariel Nomad cars for sale

Ariel Nomad
2021
£93,000
1,544miles
Petrol
Manual
0
Ariel Nomad Supercharged With Huge Specification
2019
£69,950
2,100miles
Petrol
Manual
Ariel Nomad Supercharged 300
2017
£63,654
3,194miles
Petrol
Manual
0
Ariel Nomad
2016
£59,950
5,724miles
Unlisted
Unlisted
Next
Prev
View all 4 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives