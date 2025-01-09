Dacia will introduce an all-wheel-drive version of the Duster with an electrified back axle by the end of this year.

Speaking at Dacia's press conference at the 2025 Car of the Year final, where the Duster is shortlisted for the award, company CEO Denis Le Vot confirmed a new technological solution for the firm's all-wheel-drive model.

Le Vot said: "By the end of 2025, we will introduce a new hybrid solution for our 4x4 version.

"We will electrify the rear axle with an e-motor on it. The car will be hybrid and automatic and there will be an LPG version. We will make it available at an affordable price, as is the Dacia way."

This version of the Duster will top a range that includes, from launch, a 99bhp 1.0-litre bi-fuel three-cylinder engine, a 128bhp 1.2-litre mild hybrid and the top-spec 138bhp 1.6-litre full hybrid from the Jogger.

Prices currently top out at just north of £26,000, so the new range-topping 4x4 hybrid is expected to nudge that to nearer £30,000.

It is highly likely that the powertrain will make its way into the slightly larger Bigster, which is all but technically identical to the Duster. Other cars that also share the CMF-B platform – including the Dacia Jogger, Nissan Juke, Nissan Qashqai and Renault Captur – could be in line for the same treatment.

Le Vot added that an electric Duster "would come in time" but the first electric Dacia will be the Sandero, in 2027. The Duster will have to wait until its next generation to receive an electric powertrain and that is likely to be in 2030/31.

Le Vot also confirmed that the new Duster was, at the end of November, the number one SUV for retail sales in Europe across all different-sized SUVs.