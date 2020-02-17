Czinger 21C hypercar: 1233bhp hybrid powertrain confirmed

New US company Czinger has confirmed its “rule-breaking, record-hunting” 21C hypercar will put out 1233bhp from a hybrid powertrain.

No specific details of the powertrain’s size or layout have been revealed, but it's claimed to make the 21C capable of 0-62mph in 1.9sec. New images have been released ahead of the car’s public debut at next month’s Geneva motor show.

The powertrain was developed in-house, as was the 21C’s 3D-printed structure, which centres on a two-person in-line seating configuration.

Promising to showcase a “paradigm shift in the way vehicles are designed, developed, engineered and manufactured”, the year-old company is named after founder and CEO Kevin Czinger, the man behind the Divergent Blade supercar of 2015.

The Blade was claimed to be the first car of its type to use 3D-printing to form body and chassis components.

The 21C and its propulsion system designed, developed, engineered and manufactured from scratch at the company’s base in Los Angeles, California.

The car also features an in-line seating arrangement in a fighter jet-style driver-passenger compartment, with a single seat behind the driver. The preview images also reveal a large carbonfibre rear wing, extensive use of carbonfibre in the bodyshell and what looks to be a centrally mounted exhaust.