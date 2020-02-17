Czinger 21C hypercar: 1233bhp hybrid powertrain confirmed

New firm aims to steal the show in Geneva next month with 3D-printed bodywork and bespoke engineering
17 February 2020

New US company Czinger has confirmed its “rule-breaking, record-hunting” 21C hypercar will put out 1233bhp from a hybrid powertrain. 

No specific details of the powertrain’s size or layout have been revealed, but it's claimed to make the 21C capable of 0-62mph in 1.9sec. New images have been released ahead of the car’s public debut at next month’s Geneva motor show.

The powertrain was developed in-house, as was the 21C’s 3D-printed structure, which centres on a two-person in-line seating configuration. 

Promising to showcase a “paradigm shift in the way vehicles are designed, developed, engineered and manufactured”, the year-old company is named after founder and CEO Kevin Czinger, the man behind the Divergent Blade supercar of 2015.

The Blade was claimed to be the first car of its type to use 3D-printing to form body and chassis components.

The 21C and its propulsion system designed, developed, engineered and manufactured from scratch at the company’s base in Los Angeles, California.

The car also features an in-line seating arrangement in a fighter jet-style driver-passenger compartment, with a single seat behind the driver. The preview images also reveal a large carbonfibre rear wing, extensive use of carbonfibre in the bodyshell and what looks to be a centrally mounted exhaust.

A full-width LED light strip stretches across the rear, which is dominated by a honeycomb grille design. Czinger claims to be “the first of its kind to develop novel additive manufacturing technologies” including “cutting-edge chassis and bespoke structures”, plus “high-performance components”. It seems likely that the 21C will make use of a further developed version of the 3D-printing system used on the Blade.

Czinger claims boldly that the 21C will be “one of the 21st century’s most advanced performance vehicles”.

There is full production intent with the 21C, although it’s not yet clear how many cars are expected to be built. Autocar understands that, given the amount of bespoke engineering and innovation included, a seven-figure price tag is likely.

