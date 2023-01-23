BACK TO ALL NEWS
Council compensation could have repaired 340,000 potholes

Budget squeeze and rising repair costs set to worsen UK road conditions amid £22.7m compensation allocation
John Evans
15 May 2023

An additional 340,000 potholes could have been repaired using compensation payments made by local authorities in England and Wales, the Annual Local Authority Road Maintenance survey has revealed.

In the past year, £93.7 million has been spent by authorities fixing more than 1.4 million potholes across the UK, with the average cost standing at £66.93. Over the same period, £22.7m in compensation was paid out to affected road users. 

These costs include the £11.6m spent on payouts themselves and £11.1m spent on staff handling claims. A total of £139.9m has been spent on damage compensation since 2017.

The average lifespan (before resurfacing) of UK roads is currently 116 years, representing a 46-year increase from the 70 years estimated last year. This, coupled with the increasing average cost of filling a pothole (up £3.75 since 2022) has resulted in the worsening condition of UK roads. 

Police forces across England and Wales have also recorded 1114 accidents that resulted in 16 deaths and 355 serious injuries because of "defective road surfaces", according to the Department for Transport (DfT).

It has also been found that the cost of putting roads back into a cost-effective, manageable condition would be £14.2 billion, up £1.56bn since 2022. 

A DfT spokesperson said: “We’re investing more than £5bn from 2020 to 2025 to maintain local roads, with an extra £200m announced at the Budget, which will help fix millions of potholes a year, making journeys smoother and safer for everyone.”

This comes after recent news that soaring inflation and the squeeze on council budgets are set to make a dent in the roads maintenance budget.

Thought to be most at risk is the £2.5bn repair fund pledged in 2020. Spread over five years, this fund promised councils £500m per year to spend on resurfacing roads, as well as repairing potholes and infrastructure, including bridges. 

The government said the annual grants were enough to fund the repair of 10m potholes each year, although it's up to individual councils – which receive less than half their money for the repair and maintenance of roads from the government – how they spend it. Yet no sooner had Westminster given them the extra money last year than it reduced its contribution to councils’ roads maintenance budgets by £480m, virtually cancelling 2022’s share of the £2.5bn repair fund.

As a result – and together with rising maintenance costs, higher prices for bitumen now that Russia, once a major source, is banned from supplying it, and reductions in council spending – the outlook for the condition of UK roads bleakens. 

This was compounded by reports of one pothole in Surrey being the cause of at least 12 vehicles experiencing burst tyres and damaged wheels in just one evening.

In its most recent survey, published last March, the Asphalt Industry Alliance – a trade body that campaigns for improved roads maintenance – reported the backlog for carriageway repairs had increased by 23% on 2021’s figure to £12.64bn. It blamed a lack of investment and an absence of long-term planning. 

AIA chairman Rick Green said: “The link between continued underinvestment and the ongoing structural decline and below-par surface conditions of our local roads is clear. To ensure we have a safe, resilient and sustainable network, a longer-term approach and significant investment is still needed.” 

Nicholas Lyes, head of roads policy at the RAC, criticised short-term repair policies, saying: “Repairs are often a sticking plaster and their quality dictated by the money each council considers necessary and can afford.

"We’ve been fortunate in having two reasonably mild winters in succession, but the roads are crumbling. The one thing stopping them from falling apart is the absence of ice and snow.” 

According to the RAC, potholes already top the list of motorists’ concerns, and 86% of those who responded to the organisation’s 2022 Report on Motoring said they have had to steer to avoid potholes on several occasions. 

Its findings are supported by the AA, which said that in the first two weeks of November 2022, it attended an extra 225 daily callouts related to punctures and damaged wheels caused by potholes. 

AA president Edmund King said: “[This] is shocking and will only worsen as the weather turns cold.” 

One bright spot on the horizon is the government’s second pledge, as reported by Autocar, to introduce measures to penalise utility and construction companies that leave road surfaces in a bad condition after completing street works. 

There were fears that the pledge may become a victim of the recent government turmoil, but the DfT has confirmed that it will go ahead.

Motorists will be hoping that in the absence of sufficient cash for road repairs, it’s a stick that councils will use forcefully and liberally.

Peter Cavellini 23 January 2023

 I guess nobody foresaw the impending decline coming of our Roads, the lack of materials essential to fixing them is no longer made in the UK in sufficient amount to supply as and when needed, the material used today doesn't seem to have advanced to withstand our Winters good or bad, and nobody has the answers, yes, maybe it's a result of how the World is going at the moment, I do hope when things start to get better that lessons have been learnt.

gagaga 23 January 2023

Funding cuts?  Funny that, here's me thinking I paid more fuel duty and road tax this year.  Guess I must have been mistaken.

Please correctly phrase this - it is not funding cuts, it's spending cuts, and that's a decision local make to ensure there's enough cash to stuff their pensions with, and to buy ever more expensive home workstations for their idle 'work' from home staff.

The biggest issue I see are useless local councils that allow those who dig up the highways to throw them back together.  It's always those areas that break up and cause the massive potholes.

The Colonel 23 January 2023
gagaga wrote:

Funding cuts?  Funny that, here's me thinking I paid more fuel duty and road tax this year.  Guess I must have been mistaken.

Please correctly phrase this - it is not funding cuts, it's spending cuts, and that's a decision local make to ensure there's enough cash to stuff their pensions with, and to buy ever more expensive home workstations for their idle 'work' from home staff.

The biggest issue I see are useless local councils that allow those who dig up the highways to throw them back together.  It's always those areas that break up and cause the massive potholes.

Your comment makes no sense, and suggests you haven't read the article properly.  You may well have been spending more in fuel duty and road tax in the last year but that makes no difference to what local authorities have to spend.  None.  It's money to HM Treasury.  The amount of money going to local authorites - for any purpose - has been cut (32% actual, year-on-year reduction since 2010) and specific allowances have been cancelled out by actual reductions in finance.  All this compounded by the fact that other routes to funding have been removed from local authorities, makes for a dire picture.

It's alluded to in the article, but 60% of bitumen used in Europe comes from Russia.  Problem.  The supply has been cut off, and what remains is being rationed.  Second problem.  What is available is being shared within a cooperative market.  3rd party nations are left hoping for the spare.  Nevertheless, what comes the UK's way costs 50% more than it did this time last year, in real terms, and costs even more adjusted for inflation.  The £2.5 billion over five years fund, was always a paltry, diminishing amount and became ever more so.

What is needed is a grown up governemnt that understands society is built from the ground up, literally, and not from the tax-avoiding top down.

Again, your final paragraph suggests you didn't read the article properly.  Councils HAVE NO POWER to enforce the quality of repairing of roads after they have been dug up by third parties.  Only in very specific circumstances can LAs instruct developers to fully resurface sections of road, and that is only where a development forces a new road connection or change in alignment of a road.

michael knight 23 January 2023
The Colonel wrote:

gagaga wrote:

Funding cuts?  Funny that, here's me thinking I paid more fuel duty and road tax this year.  Guess I must have been mistaken.

Please correctly phrase this - it is not funding cuts, it's spending cuts, and that's a decision local make to ensure there's enough cash to stuff their pensions with, and to buy ever more expensive home workstations for their idle 'work' from home staff.

The biggest issue I see are useless local councils that allow those who dig up the highways to throw them back together.  It's always those areas that break up and cause the massive potholes.

Your comment makes no sense, and suggests you haven't read the article properly.  You may well have been spending more in fuel duty and road tax in the last year but that makes no difference to what local authorities have to spend.  None.  It's money to HM Treasury.  The amount of money going to local authorites - for any purpose - has been cut (32% actual, year-on-year reduction since 2010) and specific allowances have been cancelled out by actual reductions in finance.  All this compounded by the fact that other routes to funding have been removed from local authorities, makes for a dire picture.

It's alluded to in the article, but 60% of bitumen used in Europe comes from Russia.  Problem.  The supply has been cut off, and what remains is being rationed.  Second problem.  What is available is being shared within a cooperative market.  3rd party nations are left hoping for the spare.  Nevertheless, what comes the UK's way costs 50% more than it did this time last year, in real terms, and costs even more adjusted for inflation.  The £2.5 billion over five years fund, was always a paltry, diminishing amount and became ever more so.

What is needed is a grown up governemnt that understands society is built from the ground up, literally, and not from the tax-avoiding top down.

Again, your final paragraph suggests you didn't read the article properly.  Councils HAVE NO POWER to enforce the quality of repairing of roads after they have been dug up by third parties.  Only in very specific circumstances can LAs instruct developers to fully resurface sections of road, and that is only where a development forces a new road connection or change in alignment of a road.

 

Good to see reasoned argument. 

Will86 23 January 2023
The state of our roads is frustrating but it's not just the maintenance, it's how we construct them in the first place. Plenty of countries have worse weather conditions than us yet their roads don't seem to disintegrate every winter. However, given the state of the roads, why do people still insist on running ultra low profile tyres? The Facebook group in my local town is full of people showing pictures of damaged tyres most 35/40 profile. Doesn't mean an SUV is the solution, just run tyres with a sensible sidewall depth.
Tuffty 23 January 2023

This is precisely why I'm popping over to Banbury next week to eye up an AT44 to replace my ageing daily. Fitted as standard with 475/70R17 tyres, even the UK's crumbling asphalt should be no problem. Of course, the haters will say that running costs for such a vehicle will be eye-watering but they clearly haven't had the pleasure of running a lowered 3-series. I'm going to miss Trigger's Broom when I eventually sell it. My bank will not.

