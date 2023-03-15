BACK TO ALL NEWS
Citroen brings back petrol and diesel Berlingo MPV due to demand

Combustion-engined five-seat van returns after its removal from sale in 2020, priced at £25,465
The Citroën Berlingo MPV is back on sale in the UK in petrol and diesel guises, with the French firm citing high demand as the reason for its return.

Available to order now, with production set to start in May, the Berlingo is priced from £25,465 as a diesel, while petrols command a slight premium, at £25,590. 

The Berlingo was removed from sale in 2020, following the arrival of the electric Citroën ë-Berlingo. Citroën said the continued popularity of petrol and diesel was enough to warrant a return for ICE versions of the MPV. 

“While [the] ë-Berlingo Electric has enjoyed considerable success since its launch, customer demand for petrol and diesel variants has persisted,” said Citroën

“With Citroën’s commitment to offering accessible and affordable mobility to all, the brand is now delighted to reintroduce the powertrains to the model range, giving fleets and private buyers a wider choice of vehicles.”

The engines are a 108bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol, a 98bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel (both with a six-speed manual gearbox) and a 128bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel (with an eight-speed automatic). 

Two specification levels – Feel and Flair XTR – will be available, exclusively in the M bodystyle, which measures 4.4 metres long and 1.9 metres high, with space for five adults. 

Standard equipment includes an 8.0in infotainment touchscreen, a DAB radio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, automatic headlights and rear parking sensors.

All versions gain a suite of safety equipment including cruise control, speed-limit recognition, lane-keeping assistance and active safety braking. 

The Flair XTR model is equipped with 17in wheels, gloss-black exterior design elements and orange foglight surrounds. 

The ë-Berlingo continues to be sold here, priced from £32,315, with a 134bhp motor and a 50kWh battery for 174 miles of range. It still offers the larger XL bodystyle with a third row of seats. 

Comments
1
Add a comment…
ianp55 15 March 2023

Not surprised that Citroen have reversed it's decision on selling the ICE Berlingo.the EV Berlingo has a poor range and is fairly expensive, one query why is the petrol more expensive than the diesel now usally it's the other way round 

