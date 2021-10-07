BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Citroen Ami priced from £7695 in UK
UP NEXT
Inside the industry: Will the agency sales model succeed?

Citroen Ami priced from £7695 in UK

Tiny two-seat EV is destined for UK dealerships after 14,000 customers registered an interest
Jim Holder
News
3 mins read
24 May 2022

 

The ultra-compact Citroën Ami urban EV has been priced up in the UK from £7695 - making it one of the cheapest four-wheeled, road-going vehicles on sale.

That price buys the standard Ami – complete with a digital speedometer, LED lights at each end, a panoramic sunroof and a USB charging point – and makes it over £4000 cheaper than the UK's current cheapest new car, the Kia Picanto

Related articles

For an extra £400, buyers can add one of three colour packs – designed to be fitted at home – or can opt for the factory-fitted Pop and Vibe trim packs, which add £800 and £1200, respectively. 

The single-seat Ami Cargo is inbound, too, priced from £7995 and offering a total load capacity of 400 litres. 

Sales will be made completely online, and Citroën says it will shortly be contacting the 'over 2000' people who have reserved an Ami to finalise the process. For now, Citroën is still inviting interested customers to place a £250 refundable reservation fee, but has promised more information on a full market launch in the coming weeks. 

Citroën earlier showed off personalisation options for the model, allowing customers to add decorative graphics and personalised images to make their car unique. Six Citroën-made graphics will be available in the UK, including Jungle, Tutti Frutti, British Globetrotter, Camo, Tribe and Trendy.

Customers based in France are able to create bespoke designs, such as go-faster flames or images of pets, from their own photos and have the graphics delivered to their home.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 BMW X3 M front three quarter tracking
Facelifted BMW X3 M gets altered front bumper and headlights
BMW X3 M 2022 UK
BMW X3 M 2022 UK
001 kia niro tracking front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype 2022 review
Kia Niro EV prototype 2022 review
001 audi s8 fron cornering 2022
Audi S8 Quattro 2022 UK review
Audi S8 Quattro 2022 UK review
1 Honda Jazz eHEV front corner
Honda Jazz 1.5 i-MMD Hybrid EX Style 2022 UK review
Honda Jazz 1.5 i-MMD Hybrid EX Style 2022 UK review
Range Rover UK 99
Land Rover Range Rover D350 HSE 2022 UK review
Land Rover Range Rover D350 HSE 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The decision marks a significant U-turn for Citroën, as the Ami was never intended for sale in Britain. But following the reception from eager buyers and having been championed by the firm’s managing director, Eurig Druce, it was given the go-ahead.

“The response to the Ami has been overwhelming, and the momentum has just built up to a point that we can’t say no,” said Druce. “It’s not just a vehicle with a following, either; the Ami embodies one view we have of future transport, around affordability and usability. Selling it here gets those values across in a way that no marketing campaign ever could.”

The Ami is offered only in left-hand drive, but at 1390mm in width, and with strong all-round visibility due to its 2410mm length, in practice this means the driver sits only around 300mm adrift of a typical car driver. Other modifications required for sale in the UK are limited to changing the charging plug for a Type 2 fitting, plus headlight adjustments and calibration to miles per hour.

It is notable not only for its quirky design and tiny footprint, but also its restricted performance, aimed only at city and short-haul use. The Ami is limited to a top speed of 28mph and has a range of just 46 miles. Drivers must have a full licence in the UK, although some European countries allow 14-year-olds at the wheel.

“The philosophy of the Ami is that it should be as affordable as a mobile phone,” Citroën CEO Vincent Cobée told Autocar last year. He revealed that 80% of its 9000 customers to date have been new to Citroën, and that 50% had bought the car without ever visiting a dealership. “For us, it is both one expression of what Citroën today is about and it opens up a way into a new e-commerce economy. It is a vehicle we can learn from.

“Today, Citroën is about delivering personal mobility in an engaging, affordable way. If we all want 500km of range, all-round performance and full autonomy then we must all be ready to pay £100,000 for a family car. At Citroën we don’t believe that is the right way, and we will be militant in our efforts to provide alternatives.”

Advertisement
Back to top
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
28
Add a comment…
xxxx 24 May 2022

Looking forward to the tuning shops getting hold of one.

artill 24 May 2022
xxxx wrote:

Looking forward to the tuning shops getting hold of one.

Indeed. They may be able to get the top speed up to 30 mph, although the range will fall to about 500 yards

xxxx 24 May 2022
artill wrote:

xxxx wrote:

Looking forward to the tuning shops getting hold of one.

Indeed. They may be able to get the top speed up to 30 mph, although the range will fall to about 500 yards

Except chipped BEVs don't behave and have the same drawbacks as tuned ICE cars. 

Andrew1 24 May 2022
"British Globetrotter"
LOL, but why not? BMW puts the union flag on a German car and people buy it because it's "British".
HughB 24 May 2022

It's a great price - I just wish it wasn't pug-ugly.

Latest Drives

1 BMW X3 M front three quarter tracking
Facelifted BMW X3 M gets altered front bumper and headlights
BMW X3 M 2022 UK
BMW X3 M 2022 UK
001 kia niro tracking front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype 2022 review
Kia Niro EV prototype 2022 review
001 audi s8 fron cornering 2022
Audi S8 Quattro 2022 UK review
Audi S8 Quattro 2022 UK review
1 Honda Jazz eHEV front corner
Honda Jazz 1.5 i-MMD Hybrid EX Style 2022 UK review
Honda Jazz 1.5 i-MMD Hybrid EX Style 2022 UK review
Range Rover UK 99
Land Rover Range Rover D350 HSE 2022 UK review
Land Rover Range Rover D350 HSE 2022 UK review

View all latest drives