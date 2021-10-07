Citroen Ami priced from £7695 in UK

The ultra-compact Citroën Ami urban EV has been priced up in the UK from £7695 - making it one of the cheapest four-wheeled, road-going vehicles on sale.

That price buys the standard Ami – complete with a digital speedometer, LED lights at each end, a panoramic sunroof and a USB charging point – and makes it over £4000 cheaper than the UK's current cheapest new car, the Kia Picanto.

For an extra £400, buyers can add one of three colour packs – designed to be fitted at home – or can opt for the factory-fitted Pop and Vibe trim packs, which add £800 and £1200, respectively.

The single-seat Ami Cargo is inbound, too, priced from £7995 and offering a total load capacity of 400 litres.

Sales will be made completely online, and Citroën says it will shortly be contacting the 'over 2000' people who have reserved an Ami to finalise the process. For now, Citroën is still inviting interested customers to place a £250 refundable reservation fee, but has promised more information on a full market launch in the coming weeks.

Citroën earlier showed off personalisation options for the model, allowing customers to add decorative graphics and personalised images to make their car unique. Six Citroën-made graphics will be available in the UK, including Jungle, Tutti Frutti, British Globetrotter, Camo, Tribe and Trendy.

Customers based in France are able to create bespoke designs, such as go-faster flames or images of pets, from their own photos and have the graphics delivered to their home.