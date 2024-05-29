Cadillac goes after Audi and BMW with new Optiq SUV for Europe

Cadillac will launch in the UK as a volume brand later this year with the Optiq, an electric SUV that will serve as its “luxury entry point”.

Set to rival the Audi Q4 e-tron and BMW iX3, the SUV will be the first vehicle in the American brand's UK offensive when it arrives at the end of this year, with the larger BMW iX-chasing Lyriq, which is already on sale in select European markets, to join soon after.

The new offensive comes seven years after parent firm General Motors effectively pulled out of Europe following the sale of Opel and Vauxhall to the PSA Group (now Stellantis).

Since then, it's maintained only a limited import operation for Chevrolet Corvette and Cadillac – the latter which sells only the XT4 in the UK.

However, in 2021, the American giant created a new European division, headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, and has been gearing up to for an all-electric reinvention, spearheaded by Cadillac.

GM plans to offer an electric line-up globally by 2035, having invested significantly in its Ultium platform which underpins the Optiq and Lyriq as well as the the GMC Hummer EV off-roader and Cadillac Silverado EV pick-up truck.

For its UK entry point this means the top-spec Optiq will be powered by a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain developing 300bhp and 354lb ft of torque. Full European specifications have yet to be released.

The Optiq's 85kWh battery should be good for a range of up to 300 miles, although WLTP figures are yet to be homologated.

Charging rates are yet to be revealed, but Cadillac claims that the Optiq can gain up to 79 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

As with many modern EVs, the Optiq features a one-pedal driving function, as well as several modes that adjust its characteristics.