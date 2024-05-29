BACK TO ALL NEWS
Cadillac goes after Audi and BMW with new Optiq SUV for Europe
First images of new VW Transporter ahead of September launch

Cadillac goes after Audi and BMW with new Optiq SUV for Europe

New EV forms a “luxury entry point” to resurgent American brand; will rival the Q4 E-tron and iX3
Sam Phillips
News
3 mins read
29 May 2024

Cadillac will launch in the UK as a volume brand later this year with the Optiq, an electric SUV that will serve as its “luxury entry point”.

Set to rival the Audi Q4 e-tron and BMW iX3, the SUV will be the first vehicle in the American brand's UK offensive when it arrives at the end of this year, with the larger BMW iX-chasing Lyriq, which is already on sale in select European markets, to join soon after.

The new offensive comes seven years after parent firm General Motors effectively pulled out of Europe following the sale of Opel and Vauxhall to the PSA Group (now Stellantis).

Since then, it's maintained only a limited import operation for Chevrolet Corvette and Cadillac – the latter which sells only the XT4 in the UK.

However, in 2021, the American giant created a new European division, headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, and has been gearing up to for an all-electric reinvention, spearheaded by Cadillac.

GM plans to offer an electric line-up globally by 2035, having invested significantly in its Ultium platform which underpins the Optiq and Lyriq as well as the the GMC Hummer EV off-roader and Cadillac Silverado EV pick-up truck. 

For its UK entry point this means the top-spec Optiq will be powered by a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain developing 300bhp and 354lb ft of torque. Full European specifications have yet to be released.

The Optiq's 85kWh battery should be good for a range of up to 300 miles, although WLTP figures are yet to be homologated. 

Charging rates are yet to be revealed, but Cadillac claims that the Optiq can gain up to 79 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

As with many modern EVs, the Optiq features a one-pedal driving function, as well as several modes that adjust its characteristics. 

Measuring 4820mm long, 2126mm wide (including wingmirrors) and 1644mm tall, the Optiq is a similar size to the Mercedes-Benz EQC.

The Optiq’s wheelbase is some 150mm shorter than the Lyriq's, which “results in a more agile architecture”, according to Cadillac. 

Its cab-back exterior silhouette is claimed to offer “exceptional aerodynamic performance”. The design differs slightly to that of the Lyriq, which has a more rakish roofline. 

The front end is dominated by the large Black Crystal Grille, which incorporates Cadillac's 'vertical signature' and a laser-etched pattern. 

The quarter panel behind the rear passenger door is another hallmark of the Optiq and is made using laminated glass. 

Inside, the EV majors on technology and luxury materials. The dashboard is dominated by a 33in horizontal LED display with 9K resolution. This houses the digital driver’s display and touchscreen infotainment system, which is supported by Google, and controls a 19-speaker sound system. 

The Optiq will get Cadillac’s Super Cruise driver assistance technology, which features a driver attention monitoring system, autonomous lane-changing capabilities and a steering-wheel light bar. 

Cadillac says that it has focused on adding “innovative materials and a new approach to material application” to its line-up of models.

The accent fabric used inside the car is made from 100% recycled materials, while the Paperwood veneer is made from tulip wood and recycled newspaper. 

Buyers will be able to choose between Luxury and Sport trims. 

The Optiq starts at $54,000 (£42,340) in the US; Cadillac hasn't yet disclosed the pricing for European markets.

