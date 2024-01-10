BYD reveals new 1000bhp-plus BMW i5 M60 rival

BYD’s new upmarket Yangwang brand has revealed its third production car: a 1000bhp-plus luxury saloon aimed at performance variants of the BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE.

Set to go on sale in China during the second half of 2024, the new four-door is based on BYD’s e4 platform – the same structure that underpins the Yangwang U8 SUV and U9 supercar.

The styling of the U7, created under the guise of former Audi design boss Wolfgang Egger, adopts cues already seen on the U9, including flamboyant C-shaped headlamp graphics, structured flanks and full-width tail-lights.

It also reflects a family resemblance with BYD-branded models – including the UK-bound Seal saloon – and accommodates wheels of up to 21in in diameter.

BYD is yet to reveal the dimensions of the U7, but Chinese reports suggest it could stretch to up to 5200mm in length and 2000mm in width.

Officials from the Chinese manufacturer claim it will be among the most aerodynamic efficient cars to enter production, with a drag coefficient that betters the i5 and EQE, at 0.195Cd.

In a Wednesday posting to its official WeChat channel, Yangwang said the U7 gets more than 1000bhp from four electric motors.

At this stage, it isn't known if the four-wheel-drive saloon will feature a range-extender powertrain, as used by the U8, or a pure-electric one, as found in the U9.

The REx system of the U8 combines a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with four electric motors and a 49.1kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery. It develops 1180bhp.

The EV drivetrain used to power the U9 uses four electric motors in combination with a 100kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery. It develops 1100bhp.

BYD said the new Yangwang flagship will cost upwards of ¥1 million (£109,650) in China.