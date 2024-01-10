BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BYD reveals new 1000bhp-plus BMW i5 M60 rival
UP NEXT
BMW Munich plant to cease ICE car production in 2027

BYD reveals new 1000bhp-plus BMW i5 M60 rival

Third model from BYD's new upmarket brand will go on sale in China this year; could be EV or range-extender
Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
10 January 2024

BYD’s new upmarket Yangwang brand has revealed its third production car: a 1000bhp-plus luxury saloon aimed at performance variants of the BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE.

Set to go on sale in China during the second half of 2024, the new four-door is based on BYD’s e4 platform – the same structure that underpins the Yangwang U8 SUV and U9 supercar.

The styling of the U7, created under the guise of former Audi design boss Wolfgang Egger, adopts cues already seen on the U9, including flamboyant C-shaped headlamp graphics, structured flanks and full-width tail-lights.

Related articles

It also reflects a family resemblance with BYD-branded models – including the UK-bound Seal saloon – and accommodates wheels of up to 21in in diameter.

BYD is yet to reveal the dimensions of the U7, but Chinese reports suggest it could stretch to up to 5200mm in length and 2000mm in width.

Officials from the Chinese manufacturer claim it will be among the most aerodynamic efficient cars to enter production, with a drag coefficient that betters the i5 and EQE, at 0.195Cd.  

In a Wednesday posting to its official WeChat channel, Yangwang said the U7 gets more than 1000bhp from four electric motors.

At this stage, it isn't known if the four-wheel-drive saloon will feature a range-extender powertrain, as used by the U8, or a pure-electric one, as found in the U9.

The REx system of the U8 combines a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with four electric motors and a 49.1kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery. It develops 1180bhp.

The EV drivetrain used to power the U9 uses four electric motors in combination with a 100kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery. It develops 1100bhp.

BYD said the new Yangwang flagship will cost upwards of ¥1 million (£109,650) in China.

used BYD cars for sale

BYD Atto 3 150kW Design 60kWh 5dr Auto
2023
£34,799
1,498miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 1 cars
Powered By

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

mercedes benz cle review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz CLE
8
Mercedes-Benz CLE
Lotus Evora S
Used Lotus Evora 2011-2015 review
8
Used Lotus Evora 2011-2015 review
Volvo V40
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
7
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
audi q8 dakar review 2023 01 tracking front
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Toyota Auris
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
6
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review

View all car reviews

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

mercedes benz cle review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz CLE
8
Mercedes-Benz CLE
Lotus Evora S
Used Lotus Evora 2011-2015 review
8
Used Lotus Evora 2011-2015 review
Volvo V40
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
7
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
audi q8 dakar review 2023 01 tracking front
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Toyota Auris
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
6
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review

View all car reviews