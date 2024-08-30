BYD goes after Lexus LM with luxury MPV for Europe

BYD has confirmed plans to sell its new Xia MPV in European markets as part of a growing line-up of global export models.

Revealed at the 2024 Chengdu motor show, the van-shaped Xia has been conceived as a rival to the likes of the Volkswagen Multivan and Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

It has seating for up to eight occupants but the versatility to offer a number of differing configurations, including seven-, six- and four-seat layouts.

At 5145mm in length, 1970mm in width and 1805mm in height, the Xia is 18mm shorter, 29mm wider and 102mm lower than the long-wheelbase variant of the Multivan.

Set to be priced between ¥300,000 and ¥400,000 (£32,100 and £42,800) in China, the Xia is based on a newly developed platform designed expressly to support PHEV drivetrains.

The MPV is the first of three new PHEVs that BYD will export to Europe next year.

BYD president Stella Li told Autocar last month that PHEVs have a “very important role” to play in the Chinese brand’s European growth, especially in the face of ailing EV demand and EV import tariffs.

The Xia receives BYD's fifth-generation DM (Dual Mode) PHEV system, as recently launched in the Qin L and Seal 06 saloons.

In the Qin L, it combines a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 99bhp and 93lb ft of torque with an electric motor making 215bhp and 192lb ft.

Electric-only driving capability is provided by either a 10.1kWh or 15.9kWh lithium-iron-posphate (LFP) BYD Blade battery.

BYD’s fifth-generation DM drivetrain is claimed to possess the highest engine thermal efficiency of any PHEV system used in a production car, at 46.06%.

This helps to provide the Qin L with average fuel consumption of 97.4mpg and a claimed combined range of up to 1305 miles under the official Chinese test procedure.