BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW will not charge extra to activate existing functions in cars
UP NEXT
Ellesmere Port factory transformed for Stellantis EV production

BMW will not charge extra to activate existing functions in cars

BMW is set to expand its function-on-demand offering but won't make owners pay to activate heated seats again
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
7 September 2023

BMW will expand its offering of paid-for on-demand services and functions with future models – but its sales boss has said the firm is not considering charging customers to activate hardware-based functions in the future.

As with many car firms, the Munich company is using the increasing connectivity of cars to offer over-the-air updates, which can include the ability to add new functions. BMW created controversy last year after offering a monthly subscription to activate heated seats in some models.

Asked how BMW will ensure customers don’t feel they’re being made to pay extra for functions they would previously have expected as standard, Pieter Nota, the firm’s board member for sales and marketing, said: “We have some experience with that, and testing how the customer responds is part of that process.

Related articles

“We actually are now focusing with those ‘functions on demand’ on software and service-related products, like driving assistance and parking assistance, which you can add later after purchasing the car, or for certain functions that require data transmission that customers are used to paying for in other areas.

“What we don’t do any more – and that is a very well-known example – is offer seat heating by this way. It’s either in or out. We offer it by the factory and you either have it or you don’t have it.

“We thought that we would provide an extra service to the customer by offering the chance to activate that later, but the user acceptance isn’t that high. People feel that they paid double – which was actually not true, but perception is reality, I always say. So that was the reason we stopped that.”

Asked which services the firm could charge for, Nota said: “What we find is software-based services, like downloading a parking assist product, is very well accepted. People know it’s a certain piece of software they can download that costs money. It’s the same as downloading a film or an extra feature on an app. That is accepted and we do that increasingly successfully.”

used BMW cars for sale

BMW X5 3.0 40d M Sport Steptronic XDrive Euro 5 5dr
2011
£14,995
74,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW M2 2.0 M235i Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£28,995
33,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
BMW 4 Series 2.0 420i M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£22,500
41,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
BMW M4 3.0 BiTurbo GPF Competition DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£33,995
50,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
BMW 1 Series 1.5 118i GPF M Sport Shadow Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,498
45,872miles
Petrol
Manual
5
BMW 4 Series 3.0 430d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2016
£17,998
41,575miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
BMW X2 2.0 20i M Sport X DCT SDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£22,498
29,823miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 420d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£17,998
66,303miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW X5 3.0 M50d Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£54,995
36,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 30334 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives