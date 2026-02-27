BMW is preparing to fit the M2 with four-wheel drive for the first time, bringing its smallest performance model into line with the M3, M4 and M5.

The new M2 xDrive, briefly referenced on BMW’s US website this week, is set to be offered alongside the existing rear-wheel-drive M2 rather than replace it, giving buyers the choice between traditional RWD and the added security and traction of 4WD.

Until now, the M2 has been the sole hold-out in the M car line-up, sticking with RWD and remaining the only model to offer a six-speed manual gearbox.

The 4WD system will be paired exclusively with BMW’s eight-speed automatic transmission. As in other recent M cars, it's expected to feature a rear-biased calibration with selectable driving modes, including a setting that allows fully rear-driven operation.

Further details remain under wraps, but indications suggest the M2 xDrive will retain the 'S58' twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine, uprated from today’s 473bhp to somewhere closer to the 523bhp of the M2 CS.

The increase is aimed at offsetting the additional mass brought on by front driveshafts and transfer hardware, likely pushing the M2's kerb weight towards 1800kg.

The extra traction is expected to bring a marked improvement in off-the-line performance, with 0-62mph anticipated to dip below the 4.0sec mark.

Production of the M2 xDrive is set to begin at BMW’s San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico by mid-year, ahead of UK launch during the second half of 2026.