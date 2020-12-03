BACK TO ALL NEWS
BMW 2 Series Coupe ramps up for 2021 launch in winter tests
BMW 2 Series Coupe ramps up for 2021 launch in winter tests

BMW's two-door 2 Series will retain rear-wheel drive by using different platform to its front-wheel-drive siblings, and goes on sale next year
3 December 2020

BMW is stepping up winter testing of the upcoming 2 Series Coupé ahead of its reintroduction next year, with new spy images giving us a clearer look yet at the firm's smallest two-door model.

Heavy camouflage means it’s difficult to draw many conclusions from these new images beyond the overall profile being that of a classic two-door, four-seat coupé. Visible links to the shape of the latest 4 Series are apparent, in particular the long bonnet and wide rear stance, although at the front BMW appears to have grafted the face from the 2 Series Gran Coupé onto it, rather than borrow from the controversial 4 Series. 

Due to be produced at the firm’s San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico, the 2 Series Coupé is known internally under the codename G42 and is scheduled for an unveiling during 2021. 

Significantly, the new coupé shares very little of its architecture with the 2 Series Gran Coupé as it will be rear-wheel drive. Shunning BMW’s front-driven FAAR platform, it will instead utilise an evolution of its versatile CLAR platform. As well as underpinning BMW’s largest saloons and SUVs, the architecture is also found underneath the current Z4 and its Toyota Supra sibling. 

That allows for the G42 2 Series to use a similar mechanical layout to today’s model, with a longitudinal engine mounting instead of the transverse layout found in the four-door 2 Series. 

Details of what will power the new 2 Series variant at launch have yet to be confirmed, although expect to see three- and four-cylinder petrols, and possibly the return of a diesel, for the mainstream models. The main reason the new 2 Series Coupé is RWD, however, is that it allows BMW to reheat the much-loved recipe of the current M2

Unlike the four-cylinder M135i and M235i Gran Coupé, Autocar understands that the full-fat M2, expected in 2022, will keep a six-cylinder powertrain. Specifically, it will use a detuned version of the S58 3.0-litre unit found in the BMW X3 M and X4 M, and soon to be offered in the latest M3 and M4. 

Insiders hint that the M2 will offer at least 420bhp in its standard form - a 16bhp increase over today’s M2 Competition - to usurp the 416bhp Mercedes-AMG A45 S hot hatch. However, the CLAR platform provides the basis for a 48V electrical architecture, meaning the M2 is likely to feature mild-hybrid technology during its life cycle.

As before, the M2 should also retain a manual gearbox option, along with select variants of the standard 2 Series Coupé line-up. However, there won’t be a new generation of the 2 Series Convertible alongside this as BMW looks to streamline its model portfolio and focus resources on electrification.

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2020 UK first drive review hero front
Porsche Macan GTS 2020 UK review
Renault Megane Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Renault Megane TCe 140 RS Line 2020 UK review
2021 Fiat 500 electric left-hand drive UK review - hero front
Fiat 500 Electric 2021 UK review
Volkswagen Golf GTE 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTE 2020 UK review
Skoda Octavia vRS Estate 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Skoda Octavia vRS Estate 2020 UK review

BMW 2 Series Coupé

BMW 2 Series

The BMW 2 Series Coupé marks a successful return of the 1 Series Coupé. Overall it is a more compelling package than before but can it drive buyers away from the Audi TT and conventional hatchbacks?

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
underdog 16 July 2020

please don't look like the new 4 series

please don't look like the new 4 series, please don't look like the new 4 series, please don't look like the new 4 series, please don't look like the new 4 series, please don't look like the new 4 series.......

Maxi Cooper 16 July 2020

Im glad BMW are doing another

Im glad BMW are doing another 2 door 2 series but surprised they are investing in a stand alone model like this when all their rivals have ditched the idea of a 2/3 door car and BMW have the Gran Coupe and 4 series coupe already. Hopefully the gamble will pay off because of the lack of direct competition

.

Just Saying 6 July 2020

Hi Martin

I agree with your last point re current M240i. The only thing that let's it down are the leather seats which seem very "standard" in appearance...
I'd be hard pushed to choose a 2 or 3 year old M240i over a 4 or 5 year old 435D for roughly the same dosh. The interior is heaps better.
The new 2 series must have a better interior for my money.
scrap 6 July 2020

If it's based on the CLAR

If it's based on the CLAR structure then it is likely the 240i will retain the six cylinder engine. Unfortunately it's also likely to be absolutely hideous to look at.

racey1979 8 July 2020

I would agree. I own one and

I would agree. I own one and whilst I find the seats comforatble, it's hardly the highest quality leather and they do look a bit standard. I wouldn't say it was too bad though, I've seen a lot wors....but it's definitley time for a major update. 

