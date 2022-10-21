Bloodhound project returns with zero-emission focus

Bloodhound, the all-British jet-rocket car bidding to push the world land speed record beyond 800mph, is being reconfigured to deliver its world-beating performance in a new, zero-emissions guise and become a prospective pioneer in the development of synthetic fuels that will power the low-emissions intercontinental aircraft of tomorrow.

Powered by conventional jet fuel, Bloodhound ran successfully in 2019 at speeds of up to 628mph (the current record, achieved by the same team with the Thrust SCC car in 1997, stands at 763.035mph) on a specially prepared track at Hakskeen Pan in the north of South Africa.

But the project was subsequently knocked off course by a lack of funds and the effects of Covid. It has been in abeyance ever since, stored in Coventry’s Transport Museum with two earlier Thrust record breakers.

However, the arrival of a new Bloodhound CEO, Stuart Edmondson, with a radical plan to run the car’s Rolls-Royce-made Eurofighter Typhoon engines on specially formulated zero-emissions synthetic fuels, has transformed Bloodhound’s relevance and appeal, especially since the car’s previous high- capacity ICE-powered fuel pump has also been ditched in favour of an EV pump and lightweight battery.

Edmondson, a project manager and professional fast-jet engineer who joined Bloodhound in 2014 at the end of a 19-year RAF career, believes Bloodhound can contribute invaluable data towards the “rapidly accelerating and very exciting” development of tomorrow’s low-emissions jet fuels.

“Our Rolls-Royce EJ200 engine powers something like 1000 jet fighters in use across the world, and they’re likely to be around for years to come,” he said. “It helps a lot that our tests are fundamentally safe because our car is always on the ground if something goes wrong...”