Bizzarrini Giotto supercar revealed with 6.6-litre V12
Bizzarrini Giotto supercar revealed with 6.6-litre V12

Reborn Italian supercar brand’s first bespoke creation uses a Cosworth-tuned, mid-mounted V12
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
1 September 2023

Reborn Italian marque Bizzarini has revealed the first images of its striking new Giotto supercar, a mid-engined V12 tribute act to one of its most legendary models. 

Serving as the spiritual successor to the 5300 GT of 1964, the Giotto will begin road testing in 2024 as part of its development programme, led by Bizzarrini's chief technological officer, Chris Porritt. 

Power comes from a rear-mid-mounted 6.6-litre V12 developed with Cosworth, which is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Bizzarrini said that while it has been engineered to meet all worldwide emissions regulations, this won't affect its engagement and drivability.

The engine's capacity, 6626cc, is the same as company founder Giotto Bizzarrini's date of birth, 6 June 1926. 

Specific power figures have not yet been released.

The exterior design, meanwhile, melds several design cues from the 5300 GT and "reinterprets them for the modern era".

The dual vents in its bonnet and front bumper (shaped to make the badge as prominent as possible), wraparound rear window and triangular B-pillar all take influence from the 5300 GT.

There's also a dihedral front splitter, the design of which has been influenced by Formula 1, and a fixed, full-width rear wing for increased downforce on road and track.

Porritt said: "We have a clear vision for the Giotto, driven not by lap times or acceleration records but in the emotional engagement of both the driver and the passenger.”

Its development is said to have been backed by the expertise of the firm's senior team, with Porritt previously having acted as vice-president of engineering at Tesla and CEO Ian Fenton drawing from his time at Ford and Aston Martin

Julian Jenkins, previously at BMW, will replace Fenton as CEO from 1 November, with Fenton stepping in to an advisory role.

Advertisement

1969tonka 1 February 2023

Another week and another super car rendering that will never see the light of day

MisterMR44 1 February 2023

Nice and all that... but these hyper super dooper cars are all starting to look the same to me. Still, I prefer a world with them (in their tiny numbers) than a world without them...

