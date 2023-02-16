Audi TT Final Edition ends 25 years of TT production

Audi has revealed the last ever version of the Audi TT, which will leave production later this year after 25 years of sale.

Priced from £41,910 for the coupé and £43,660 for the drop-top roadster, the Audi TT Final Edition will go on sale in March in the UK. Deliveries are set to take place in April.

As standard, Final Edition models gain a black styling pack that adds a gloss black finish to the Audi badge, door mirrors, rear spoiler and tailpipes. Coupé variants are equipped with privacy glass.

Elsewhere on the exterior, this version of the TT gets 20in alloy wheels and red brake callipers.

Sportier TTS Final Edition cars feature unique seven-spoke Anthracite Black alloys and three exterior paint colours available as standard: Chronos Grey, Tango Red and Glacier White.

Inside, the TT Final Edition is fitted with the Extended Leather Pack, which applies a leather finish to the door pull handles, door armrests and centre console.

The Comfort Pack, also standard, adds a Bang & Olufsen premium audio system, a reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors and keyless entry.

The final options bundle included as standard is the Technology Pack, which adds the MMI Navigation Plus system with Audi Connect infotainment services.

Red stitching improves the look of the steering wheel and seats, which are both upholstered in Alcantara. Red inserts have also been added to the seats, air vents and, on coupé models, the centre console.

The TT has been on sale in the UK since 1998 and in its current third-generation guise since 2014. Its line-up will also be reduced from 11 variants to six - with S Line, Black Edition, Final Edition, S Final Edition, RS and RS Sport Edition remaining on sale.

Audi announced late last year that the range-topping performance variant, the Audi TT RS, would receive its own swansong model - the Audi TT Iconic Edition - with 395bhp and 354lb ft and a £87,650 price tag. That car is limited to just 100 units in Europe, with 11 coming to the UK.

The UK market was hugely important for the TT's sustained success. The 2672 units sold in the UK in 2022 represented over 33% of the firm's global sales for the model.

“Few models have lasted the test of time as well as the Audi TT,” said Audi UK boss Andrew Doyle. “The crisp, Bauhaus-inspired lines of the sports coupé look as fresh today as they did back in 1998, and to mark the model’s incredible success here in the UK, our Final Edition combines everything our customers love about this iconic model.”