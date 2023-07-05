BACK TO ALL NEWS
Alpine A110 S Enstone Edition will not be final A110
Alpine A110 S Enstone Edition will not be final A110

Bespoke colour schemes and F1 carbonfibre for limited-run tribute; petrol A110 will not get facelift
Jonathan Bryce
5 July 2023

The limited-run Alpine A110 S Enstone Edition will not be the final edition of the fabled sports car, Alpine's head of marketing and sales confirmed at its launch in Enstone. 

Speaking to Autocar, Bruce Pillard said: "You're going to see numerous limited editions coming. Like the Enstone Edition, we still have surprises down the road."

While details on what will follow remain scarce, the French brand's head of design, Antony Villain, confirmed that the A110 will not receive a facelift, suggesting the focus is on designing more limited-run editions.

Revealed at the Alpine F1 Team headquarters ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the Enstone ediion has been designed as a celebration of the UK-based racing team and costs £74,000.

Villain said: "The fact we are creating this limited edition, plus the personalisation on offer, will refresh the car automatically, so I don't feel that there is need for a facelift. The A110 R showed us something new, and we are now working on the next generation."

Orders for the Enstone Edition will be taken from 6 July, with the production run limited to 300 examples. It is yet to be revealed if all orders have been taken.

Over the standard A110, the it gets an interior clad in black microfibre with grey stitching, decorated with carbonfibre trim pieces hewn in the same workshop as used for Alpine F1 cars. It also gets body-hugging race seats with 'Enstone Edition' embroidering.

The centre console bears the Alpine F1 Team's logo and each car gets a plaque denoting its number from one to 300.

Customers will also be given a personal certificate from the Enstone factory, signed by members of the Alpine F1 team.

A spokesperson for Alpine said the special edition “offers thoroughly British technicality” while giving racing enthusiasts “a unique opportunity to access the excellence and expertise of Alpine F1”.

Customers are offered a choice of two bespoke paint schemes - dark Gris Tonnerre and light Argent Mercure – to contrast with a matt-black bonnet, while a Union Jack motif features prominently on the roof. 

As standard, matt-black 18in alloy wheels are backed by silver Brembo brake callipers.

An aero kit will also be available as an option, bringing a deeper chin spoiler and carbonfibre racing flag badges at the rear. 

Carrying its engine over from the regular A110 S, the Enstone Edition uses a 1.8-litre turbocharged four-pot petrol engine that pushes out 296bhp and 250lb ft for a 0-62mph time of 4.2sec. When fitted with the optional aero kit, it will hit 170mph.

Alpine hasn't confirmed whether this will be the final new iteration of the A110, but with strict safety regulations coming into force mandating the integration of cameras and sensors for active safety systems, sales are set to be heavily restricted in Europe from July 2024. 

The current A110 is likely to remain on sale past the middle of the decade, however, ahead of an electric replacement arriving in 2026.

Electric Alpine A110 to use bespoke platform after Lotus split

Safety standards to heavily restrict Alpine A110 sales from 2024

xxxx 5 July 2023

Pushing it a bit now, very soon every A110 will be a special limited edition, plus 20k of course.

