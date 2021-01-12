2021 Abarth 595 gains styling tweaks and new options

The Fiat 500-based Abarth 595 hot hatch has been updated for 2021 with new personalisation options and technology upgrades.

The four available variants - 595, Turismo, Competizione and Esseesse - are all powered by an uprated version of Fiat's turbocharged 1.4-litre four-cylinder engine, producing between 143bhp and 178bhp.

Mechanical differences between each version are minimal, but the more focused Competizione and Esseesse cars are fitted with a larger turbocharger, a mechanical self-locking differential, uprated Koni shock absorbers and Brembo brakes with lightweight aluminium callipers.

As standard, the 595 is equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox, but an automatic option with paddle shifters is available.

Sport mode has been renamed Scorpio, in reference to the Italian brand's scorpion emblem, and the 7.0in infotainment screen has been updated to show new start-up and shut-down displays.

The Turismo offers new colour choices for its bespoke leather seats, while the Competizione features an Alcantara-upholstered dashboard and can be painted in a new matte blue colour inspired by the 1970s Fiat 131 Abarth rally car.

A new optional set of 17in alloy wheels are modelled on those worn by the 1990s Lancia Delta Integrale.

Elsewhere, the top-rung Esseesse gains revised innards for its Akrapovič exhaust system for an enhanced sound, LED daytime running lights are now standard across the range and a flat-bottomed steering wheel is fitted to all cars.

Prices for the facelifted 595 have yet to be detailed, but expect a small premium over the outgoing car, which starts from £17,560.

