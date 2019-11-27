2020 Fisker Ocean: order books open for affordable electric SUV

American start-up has detailed pricing for its eco-friendly Tesla Model Y rival, with deliveries planned for 2022
Felix Page Autocar writer
26 November 2019

American start-up company Fisker has revealed pricing for its new Ocean electric SUV ahead of an unveiling in production-ready guise on 4 January 2020. 

The model will be offered primarily to customers through a leasing programme, with prices starting from $379 (£295) per month with a deposit of $2999 (£2335), for the cheapest of five available trim levels. Prospective customers can pay a fully refundable $250 (£194) deposit now via the firm's bespoke new smartphone app to secure a reservation.

Fisker says it will sell a "very limited" number of Ocean models outright at the request of several global customers. 

The Californian company claims its first series production car is "the world’s most sustainable vehicle", with recycled, vegan and other natural products used throughout. A full-length solar roof is said to offer 1000 additional zero-emission miles per year, while recycled fishing nets, t-shirts, bottles and tyres feature throughout the interior and exterior to lessen the model's well-to-wheel carbon footprint.

The Ocean is also claimed to offer "the highest five-star safety rating", with Fisker drawing attention to the prominent side impact protection beams. It is unclear, however, whether the model has yet been tested officially by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which conducts crash tests in the US.

Preview images shows that the Tesla Model Y rival rides high and has modern, utilitarian styling. Flared arches hint at its performance potential, while narrow headlights and chrome detailing are a nod to last year's Fisker Emotion concept. 

Like the Model Y, the Ocean will be priced from less than $40,000 (£30,200) in the US. It features what the firm calls “captivating design touches that have been traditionally reserved for supercars in the past”.

Prominent styling details include a front-mounted radar in place of a grille, a large front air intake, flared wheel arches and a futuristic headlight design. 

Also featured is a targa-style removable roof section which Fisker says offers the open-air benefits of a convertible "without compromising the rugged and safe structural integrity of an SUV".

The battery is claimed to provide a range of up to 300 miles. The Ocean will be available in four-wheel drive form, with an electric motor mounted on each axle. 

Fisker also claims that the SUV's interior will offer class-leading space, a large head-up display and an intelligent user interface.

It's not yet confirmed where the Ocean will be produced, but Fisker says prototype testing will begin before the end of this year.

The company is also at work on developing solid-state battery technology, which it says would allow future vehicles to gain 500 miles worth of charge in as little as one minute. 

Fisker Inc. was formed in 2016, succeeding the bankrupted Fisker Automotive company that launched the Karma range-extender electric luxury saloon – now re-engineered and on sale as the Karma Revero – in 2011.

Real_sluggo

18 March 2019

I wonder if the Fisker CEO has, or will, smoke pot in America on a live Podcast hosted by a bloke called Joe...

JMax18

28 October 2019

If the 'electric reveloution' has done anything at least it has promted the creation of lots of cool, innovative, creative and exciting start-ups. Fisker, Rivian, Uniti and Lucid are just a few. All brilliant.

Looks a bit like a C-HR from the front three-quarters, and a bit like a KIA soul from the front. Looks awesome anyway.

 

Takeitslowly

31 October 2019
Real_sluggo wrote:

I wonder if the Fisker CEO has, or will, smoke pot in America on a live Podcast hosted by a bloke called Joe...

 

Given that nonsense, we are pretty lucky that you did not beat him to market with a car...imagine putting down the keys to a new car and telling your pals that parked outside is a top spec, bells and whistles...Real_sluggo...watch them melt away, just like the residuals.

xxxx

18 March 2019

Proabably is at the moment judging by his claims.

Takeitslowly

31 October 2019
xxxx wrote:

Proabably is at the moment judging by his claims.

 

If that is the case and what would you know?...what's your excuse?. Don't dare criticise this post for rebuking your nonsense, when you have earned it (as you ALWAYS do), by knocking someone else...usually successful people/businesses. Chip on your dandruff covered shoulder or the whole sack of potatoes?.

FRI2

18 March 2019

Fisker started same time as Tesla...and they sold about a dozen cars so far.... that says it all...dead and buried

wmb

5 April 2019
...a targa-style removable roof section? While I'm not suggesting it will not work, or that it would not be cool, as well as add separation from similar vehicles that may be on the market by then. Yet, it only seems that it may add more complexity, that may create unnecessary problems for production and/or the customer experience. The Model X's falcon doors are cool, but if I'm not mistaken, issues with them in preproduction pushed back it's on sale date. While this has not slowed the vehicles take rate, how many interested persons may have thought twice on a purchase? Due to fears of costly repair bills, on a product that is new to the market, with a manufacture with not as much history as the established brands? Can the "New" Fisker Inc. produce an EV that does what future owners want first (high quality, long/good range, fast refueling) and get that right, before they focus on 'whizz-bang, out of the box, never before seen on an EV SUV' stuff? Just a thought.

Bazzer

5 April 2019

Well, I'm optimistic, so I'm looking forward to seeing it.  I like the front end, so if their stylists have been as good with the rest then it should look good.  Seeing as Audi, BMW and VW styling is about as good as a six-sleeper tent, Fisker won't have to do a great job in bettering them.

Peter Cavellini

31 October 2019

 Three words, none of them will apply here in the UK, by the time you add all the import duties it'll be more like £40-45,000,now yes, there will be families who can afford this,maybe more so depending where you live, but certainly can't be called affordable for all........

Takeitslowly

31 October 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Three words, none of them will apply here in the UK, by the time you add all the import duties it'll be more like £40-45,000,now yes, there will be families who can afford this,maybe more so depending where you live, but certainly can't be called affordable for all........

 

Did not have to recheck the article, as I read it through and understood it the first time...it did not say...affordable for all. Fool.

