2020 Fisker Ocean: order books open for affordable electric SUV

American start-up company Fisker has revealed pricing for its new Ocean electric SUV ahead of an unveiling in production-ready guise on 4 January 2020.

The model will be offered primarily to customers through a leasing programme, with prices starting from $379 (£295) per month with a deposit of $2999 (£2335), for the cheapest of five available trim levels. Prospective customers can pay a fully refundable $250 (£194) deposit now via the firm's bespoke new smartphone app to secure a reservation.

Fisker says it will sell a "very limited" number of Ocean models outright at the request of several global customers.

The Californian company claims its first series production car is "the world’s most sustainable vehicle", with recycled, vegan and other natural products used throughout. A full-length solar roof is said to offer 1000 additional zero-emission miles per year, while recycled fishing nets, t-shirts, bottles and tyres feature throughout the interior and exterior to lessen the model's well-to-wheel carbon footprint.

The Ocean is also claimed to offer "the highest five-star safety rating", with Fisker drawing attention to the prominent side impact protection beams. It is unclear, however, whether the model has yet been tested officially by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which conducts crash tests in the US.