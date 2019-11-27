2020 Fisker Ocean: order books open for affordable electric SUV

American start-up company Fisker has revealed pricing for its new Ocean electric SUV ahead of an unveiling in production-ready guise on 4 January 2020.
The model will be offered primarily to customers through a leasing programme, with prices starting from $379 (£295) per month with a deposit of $2999 (£2335), for the cheapest of five available trim levels. Prospective customers can pay a fully refundable $250 (£194) deposit now via the firm's bespoke new smartphone app to secure a reservation.
Fisker says it will sell a "very limited" number of Ocean models outright at the request of several global customers.
The Californian company claims its first series production car is "the world’s most sustainable vehicle", with recycled, vegan and other natural products used throughout. A full-length solar roof is said to offer 1000 additional zero-emission miles per year, while recycled fishing nets, t-shirts, bottles and tyres feature throughout the interior and exterior to lessen the model's well-to-wheel carbon footprint.
The Ocean is also claimed to offer "the highest five-star safety rating", with Fisker drawing attention to the prominent side impact protection beams. It is unclear, however, whether the model has yet been tested officially by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which conducts crash tests in the US.
Join the debate
Real_sluggo
Fisker
I wonder if the Fisker CEO has, or will, smoke pot in America on a live Podcast hosted by a bloke called Joe...
JMax18
If the 'electric reveloution'
If the 'electric reveloution' has done anything at least it has promted the creation of lots of cool, innovative, creative and exciting start-ups. Fisker, Rivian, Uniti and Lucid are just a few. All brilliant.
Looks a bit like a C-HR from the front three-quarters, and a bit like a KIA soul from the front. Looks awesome anyway.
Takeitslowly
Real_sluggo wrote:
Given that nonsense, we are pretty lucky that you did not beat him to market with a car...imagine putting down the keys to a new car and telling your pals that parked outside is a top spec, bells and whistles...Real_sluggo...watch them melt away, just like the residuals.
xxxx
Pot
Proabably is at the moment judging by his claims.
Takeitslowly
xxxx wrote:
If that is the case and what would you know?...what's your excuse?. Don't dare criticise this post for rebuking your nonsense, when you have earned it (as you ALWAYS do), by knocking someone else...usually successful people/businesses. Chip on your dandruff covered shoulder or the whole sack of potatoes?.
FRI2
Fisker started same time as
Fisker started same time as Tesla...and they sold about a dozen cars so far.... that says it all...dead and buried
wmb
Does an EV SUV NEED...
Bazzer
Well, I'm optimistic, so I'm
Well, I'm optimistic, so I'm looking forward to seeing it. I like the front end, so if their stylists have been as good with the rest then it should look good. Seeing as Audi, BMW and VW styling is about as good as a six-sleeper tent, Fisker won't have to do a great job in bettering them.
Peter Cavellini
Affordable family transport....
Three words, none of them will apply here in the UK, by the time you add all the import duties it'll be more like £40-45,000,now yes, there will be families who can afford this,maybe more so depending where you live, but certainly can't be called affordable for all........
Takeitslowly
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Did not have to recheck the article, as I read it through and understood it the first time...it did not say...affordable for all. Fool.
Pages
Add your comment