BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2000bhp EV super-truck uses radical in-wheel performance motors
UP NEXT
Polestar 7 confirmed as Europe-built, Evoque-rivalling SUV

2000bhp EV super-truck uses radical in-wheel performance motors

Slovenian firm Elaphe's new in-wheel motors are said to be the first compatible with large performance brakes

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
16 January 2025

Slovenian firm Elaphe Propulsion Technologies has revealed what it claims is the first in-wheel electric motor that is compatible with high-performance brakes – and the technology has been previewed in a 2000bhp supercar concept.

The new Sonic 1 is a thin electric motor capable of producing 268bhp and 737lb ft of torque and it can be mounted within the rim of a 21in wheel. It is designed to be used on both electric and hybrid vehicles.

Unlike other in-wheel motors, its thin design means there is still room for a disc brake of up to 400mm in size, making it suitable for use on race tracks. Each unit adds 40kg of unsprung weight.

Related articles

The Elaphe technology has been previewed in the Italdesign Quintessenza, a wild pick-up-inspired supercar concept that is powered by a Sonic 1 unit in each wheel, with the machine having a total output in excess of 2000bhp.

Notably, Elaphe has designed the Sonic 1 to work with combustion-powered vehicles, with a particular focus on high-performance rear-drive performance cars. The system allows extra power to be added to the front axle without increasing the frontal area.

The firm has also developed its own software for the units, including a bespoke Elaphe Traction Control system that, the firm says, allows for up to 20 times faster response than on a standard vehicle. Elaphe has also developed a ‘vibroacoustics’ system, which controls the inverter to allow for customisable sound profiles and haptic feedback that can be tuned to the preferences of different manufacturers.

Elaphe in-wheel motor

Luka Ambrozic, Elaphe’s commercial boss, said the development focus was on “offering continuous performance density.” He added: “Software is the key element: the most important thing is how you control the power on each wheel.”

Ambrozic added that the development team had considered “how you make vehicles more rational”, both by putting the motors closer to the part they are ultimately powering, and by removing the need to package large motors at the front or rear of a vehicle.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

audi s5 saloon review 2024 01
Audi S5
8
Audi S5
01 Mazda CX60 lead driving
Mazda CX-60
7
Mazda CX-60
Lamborghini Huracán
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
8
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
01 Ford Mustang Mach E Rally 2025 review lead front
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally
7
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally
Junior Elettrica front corner 3
Alfa Romeo Junior
7
Alfa Romeo Junior

View all car reviews

Back to top

The extra unsprung weight “is not an issue”, according to Ambrozic, because it is still a low proportion of the overall weight of an EV or hybrid. 

Deliveries are due to begin later this year and Ambrozic said the firm is in talks with both OEMs and niche vehicle manufacturers. Elaphe is also working on a second product line of in-wheel motors designed for more mainstream vehicle applications and is in discussions with a number of OEMs. Because of product development life cycles, it is due to first appear on cars around 2032.

Elaphe was founded in 2006 to develop in-wheel motor technology and has been working on the Sonic 1 for the past 18 months.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helps make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used cars for sale

 Mini Hatchback 1.5 One Classic Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£13,599
39,555miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A4 2.0 TDI 35 S Line S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£25,075
31,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C4 1.2 PureTech Shine Plus EAT8 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,950
14,252miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jeep Renegade 1.0 GSE T3 Longitude Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£12,679
8,375miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mini Convertible 1.6 Cooper S Auto Euro 5 2dr
2015
£8,500
77,600miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mini Countryman 1.6 Cooper S ALL4 Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£9,995
45,582miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 D180 MHEV R-Dynamic SE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£23,007
51,238miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda CX-30 2.0 SKYACTIV-X MHEV SE-L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£12,700
70,688miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q4 E-tron 45 Sport Sportback Auto 5dr 82kWh
2024
£51,843
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 16 January 2025

Your average car is getting on for ny on 5m long and about 2m wide, most don't fit parking pays either, this effort is just a concept so there's no way it would get out on the road looking like this, it's the in wheel power units which are interesting, not just for there capabilities but for how much more space would be created within the car body, would it make EV cars lighter?, I don't know, but I ageee, here today gone tomorrow Ev's with humongous power are just not needed, they don't help sell cars, ninety percent of there power can't be used and they ain't cheap to buy, and at the moment Ev sales are in a slump,yes I agree also that this in wheel power unit design should be focused at the bread and buttter sector, where a car so equipped would be better utilised.

cnb5 16 January 2025

I wish the designers had produced a small EV with two inwheel motors showingg how much space it could free up so equaling cars from the next size up and subsequennt cost savings. We need clever affordable regular transport not another 1000bhp monster that will have the lifespan of a housefly.

Marc 16 January 2025
Looks like someone stamped on a Subaru Solterra.

Latest Reviews

audi s5 saloon review 2024 01
Audi S5
8
Audi S5
01 Mazda CX60 lead driving
Mazda CX-60
7
Mazda CX-60
Lamborghini Huracán
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
8
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
01 Ford Mustang Mach E Rally 2025 review lead front
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally
7
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally
Junior Elettrica front corner 3
Alfa Romeo Junior
7
Alfa Romeo Junior

View all car reviews