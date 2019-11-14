1985bhp Aspark Owl debuts in Dubai

Japanese manufacturer Aspark has revealed its debut hypercar, which claims to be “the fastest accelerating car in the world”.

The 1985bhp Owl, which made its public debut in Dubai this week, can achieve 0-60mph in 1.69sec - or around 0.6sec faster than a Tesla Model S P100D. This rapid acceleration is delivered by four permanent magnet motors, which generate approximately 1475lb ft of torque.

Originally announced as a concept at the 2017 Frankfurt motor show, the production version will gain an automatically-extending spoiler, digital cameras integrated into the wing mirrors, and an interior redesign which sees controls and switches moved to the ceiling.

A 64kWh lithium ion battery is of a much smaller capacity than competing electric hypercars from the likes of Rivian and Lotus, with the aim of reducing weight. The car’s chassis is made from carbon fibre, as is most of its other components, which contributes to a dry weight of 1900kg.

Although acceleration and a theoretical top speed of 249mph are the Owl’s main selling points, the hypercar is still claimed to be capable of 280 miles of range.

Prices for the Owl will start from just under £2.5 million. Aspark will only produce 50 cars globally, with first deliveries beginning in mid 2020. Production is due to take place in Italy, in collaboration with Manifattura Automobili Torino.

