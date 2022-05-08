Yamaha NEO'S electric scooter review

Move Electric rating: four stars out of five

Sell it to me in a sentence...

The Yamaha Neo's is a 50cc equivalent AM licence scooter, with a top speed restricted to 27mph (44kmh) and a quoted 23-mile (37km) range from its single, 8kg under-the-seat battery. At only £3005, the little Yamaha has been designed for inner-city commuting, so we flew to Amsterdam to find out how well it does that.

So it's an electric version of a Yamaha scooter?

Back in early March 2022, Yamaha move into a new era with Switch On, as the Japanese manufacturer unveiled its future in electric models. The Neo's (no, we don't know what that apostrophe is there, either) is the first model to come from that range.

Yamaha’s all-new scooter features under-seat storage, two riding modes, keyless ignition, connectivity, and large 13-inch wheels wrapped in respectable Maxxis rubber. Top speed is a quoted 45kph/27mph, range a claimed 37km/23 miles, and a re-charge time of eight hours from a normal household plug (or four hours for a 20% to 80% charge). There is Bluetooth connectivity and obviously great build quality for an attractive £3005, or just over £40 a month on PCP. £40 a month, how many drinks does that buy you in Soho?

What's it like to ride?

The speed restriction means 28mph really is it. I did see an indicated 29mph, but even after holding it flat, that was it. It's a slightly weird sensation, as acceleration over the first 50 meters is energetic, with instant torque, and you can out-drag unsuspecting cars from the lights. So below the speed cap this is a nippy little bike... until it simply stops accelerating at just below 30mph.

ECO mode decreases the speed even further, and again the speed limiter is very soft: 25mph. In some cities, this may prove useful, and it’s easy to flick between ECO and the standard mode to give an 5 to 6mph boost.