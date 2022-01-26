Venturi Antarctica is first full-electric polar research vehicle

The Venturi Antarctica, the world's first battery electric polar research vehicle, has recently been deployed at a Belgian research station close to the South Pole.

The machine has been developed by Monaco-based electric vehicle specialist Venturi, which has set a string of electirc land speed records and competes in Formula E. It is currently in service at Belgium’s Princess Elisabeth Antarctica station – making it the first EV put into action in Antarctica.

The Antarctica is a compact heavy duty polar explorer fitted with go-anywhere caterpillar tracks. It is a development of an earlier generation that launched in 2019, and was tested in British Columbia, Canada. It has since been extensively upgraded to make it suitable for use in the extreme conditions of Antarctica.

Measuring 3400cm long and 2180cm high, the Antarctica weighs 2.5 tons and can carry up to six people plus equipment. There's room for two in the front cabin, with an adaptable rear section that features four folding seats.