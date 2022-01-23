Ten electric motorbikes to look forward to in 2022

The electric motorbike market has been growing steadily, and it feels as though 2022 will be the year it finally hits the big time. There's a huge catalogue of machines on the way that should excite, whether you plan to take to the UK’s urban streets, motorways, B-roads or dirt tracks.

Battery technology has advanced to a point where new electric motorbikes can easily offer a range of 100 miles, and the performance to leave petrol-powered motorbikes standing at a set of traffic lights. But it's not all about top performance: there's also a new wave of affordable, approachable electric motorbikes on the way.

Given that many electric bikes now have removable batteries there are also fewer obstacles to charging than before, and you’ll also see a few new bikes taking advantage of car-style DC fast-charging to cut down the wait between rides.

So whether you’re after an electric motorbike or scooter with power to leave you grinning, or just a silent, relaxing way to carve along a sunny B-road on the way to work, there's an electric two-wheeler to suit your needs. Here are 10 that we're most excited to check out in 2022.

LiveWire One

The artist formerly known as the Harley Davidson LiveWire returns in 2022 as the LiveWire One. The rebranding has come because Harley has spun out its LiveWire electric bikes division into a standalone firm – but it hasn't messed with the tech on the bike.

This sweet-handling, 78kW/105hp bike gets a new paint scheme to match the updated branding, but the really big news is that it’s had more than £10,000 slashed from its list price in the USA (UK pricing is TBC). That makes it a serious alternative to a petrol-powered roadster.

