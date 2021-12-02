New electric motorbike gets revolutionary ultracapacitor technology

An all-new electric motorcycle has been unveiled and uses what its makers call a "revolutionary electric powertrain" to achieve 186 miles of range.

The Racer, built by Nawa Technologies, is a zero-emissions bike concept. It has a standard lithium ion battery coupled to a nano-based ultracapacitor, creating a hybrid battery system.

Its makers say this new powertrain allows for greater storage of electricity, which means the Racer can travel up to 186 miles between charges.

“Nawa Racer is our vision for the electric motorbike of tomorrow,” said Pascal Boulanger, founder of Nawa Technologies.

“It is lightweight, fast and fun – perfect for an emission-free city commute that will put a smile on your face. But thanks to its revolutionary electric powertrain, which combines Nawa’s ultracapacitors with lithium ion, it also lays down a blueprint for the future.”

Boulanger also suggested that by combining a battery pack with an ultracapacitor, Nawa is opening up new possibilities for electric powertrains, allowing for smaller lithium ion batteries to be used thanks to the greater energy storage available in the ultracapacitor.

The tech firm is confident that the hybrid-battery system can be scaled up and used in electric cars.

READ MORE

e-CARS

E-cars news and reviews

Tesla Model 3 review

e-BIKES

E-bike reviews and news

E-bike buyer's guide

e-MOTORBIKES

E-motorbike reviews

Best electric motorbikes

e-SCOOTERS

E-scooter news and reviews

Are e-scooters legal in the UK?