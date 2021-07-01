Move Electric channel dedicated to e-mobility launches on Autocar

Move Electric - a new brand dedicated to covering electro-mobility and the infrastructure that supports it - has launched on Autocar today.

The channel's first story is an in-depth test of one of the growing number of e-scooter trials in the country, investigating its accessibility, ease of use and what it’s really like to take to London’s roads with a top speed of 12.5mph.

Over the coming weeks Move Electric will build on Autocar and What Car? to feature news, reviews and features on everything from electric cars to e-motorbikes, e-scooters, e-bicycles and more, as well as investigating energy generation and the required infrastructure. Leading personalities in e-mobility will also feature prominently.

“The world is changing rapidly, and with it the variety and methods of transport - and from our polling of our audiences it’s clear that a significant proportion want to know more about the opportunities offered by electrification,” said Rachael Prasher, managing director of Autocar and What Car? “These are exciting times, and Move Electric reflects our determination to be at the forefront of the revolution as it unfolds.

“By launching on Autocar and What Car? and applying their long-associated editorial values to this new content, we are able to build up our mix of news, reviews, features and video in front of knowledgeable and engaged audiences, while also drawing in new generations of readers. It is going to be fascinating getting their feedback and tailoring our content to reflect what really matters to them as this new era unfolds.”

