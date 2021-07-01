BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Move Electric channel dedicated to e-mobility launches on Autocar
UP NEXT
New Volvo Concept Recharge previews future flagship SUV

Move Electric channel dedicated to e-mobility launches on Autocar

E-scooters, e-bikes, e-motorbikes, electric cars and more to come under the spotlight with launch of new Move Electric brand
Move Electric
News
2 mins read
1 July 2021

Move Electric - a new brand dedicated to covering electro-mobility and the infrastructure that supports it - has launched on Autocar today.

The channel's first story is an in-depth test of one of the growing number of e-scooter trials in the country, investigating its accessibility, ease of use and what it’s really like to take to London’s roads with a top speed of 12.5mph.

Over the coming weeks Move Electric will build on Autocar and What Car?  to feature news, reviews and features on everything from electric cars to e-motorbikes, e-scooters, e-bicycles and more, as well as investigating energy generation and the required infrastructure. Leading personalities in e-mobility will also feature prominently.

“The world is changing rapidly, and with it the variety and methods of transport - and from our polling of our audiences it’s clear that a significant proportion want to know more about the opportunities offered by electrification,” said Rachael Prasher, managing director of Autocar and What Car? “These are exciting times, and Move Electric reflects our determination to be at the forefront of the revolution as it unfolds.

“By launching on Autocar and What Car? and applying their long-associated editorial values to this new content, we are able to build up our mix of news, reviews, features and video in front of knowledgeable and engaged audiences, while also drawing in new generations of readers. It is going to be fascinating getting their feedback and tailoring our content to reflect what really matters to them as this new era unfolds.”

READ MORE

Former Land Rover and Nissan bosses launch electric scooter brand in UK 

Seat e-Scooter could be sold in UK 

Inside the Industry: How urban e-scooters are riding the zeitgeist

 

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,999
74,371miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Chevrolet Spark 1.0i Ls 5dr
2014
£3,295
44,523miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 5dr
2014
£3,475
44,428miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move With Style 5dr
2014
£3,490
88,175miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,495
39,398miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,499
66,771miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,499
60,178miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£3,500
43,222miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Ford Fiesta ST Mountune m260 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Fiesta ST Mountune M260 2021 UK review

1 Ford Puma ST Mountune m260 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Puma ST Mountune M260 2021 UK review

1 Lexus LC500 2021 UK FD hero front

Lexus LC 500h Sport Pack Coupe 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q4 E Tron Sportback 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 Sportback Edition 1 2021 UK review

2 Mercedes C Class Estate 2021 UK LHD FD hero side

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 Estate 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Bob Cat Brian 1 July 2021

Excellent stuff. Obviously anyone interested in this area should also check out Fully Charged, podcast, you tube channel and website, the godfather in this field. 

Latest Drives

1 Ford Fiesta ST Mountune m260 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Fiesta ST Mountune M260 2021 UK review

1 Ford Puma ST Mountune m260 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Puma ST Mountune M260 2021 UK review

1 Lexus LC500 2021 UK FD hero front

Lexus LC 500h Sport Pack Coupe 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q4 E Tron Sportback 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 Sportback Edition 1 2021 UK review

2 Mercedes C Class Estate 2021 UK LHD FD hero side

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 Estate 2021 UK review

View all latest drives