Eskuta SX-250 electric bike review

​Move Electric rating: three-and-a-half stars out of five

What does it cost? From £1795 for the leisure model, and £1995 for the delivery version.

What is it?First things first, let’s get the elephant in the room out of the way. Yes, it looks like a moped, but no, the SX-250 is definitely not a moped. It is an EAPC-certified electric bike, which means that, just like other e-bikes we've reviewed, the pedal-assisted motor cuts out at 15.5mph, and it requires the rider to pedal for the motor to engage. It is road legal and does not require tax, MOT, insurance or anything like that.

Now we’ve made that clear, let's talk about the one-of-a-kind machine that is the Eskuta SX-250. When the firm first asked if they could send me a bike to review, I was slightly apprehensive. It's 54kg and looks like a moped in size and style. Additionally, I am not the target market.

Eskuta considers the demographic as teenagers or young adults who do not drive but want to get from place to place without the hassle of a car and licence, and older people who perhaps want some freedom for short journeys without having to drive. I am neither of these, but you'll be pleased to know I did manage to rope my (not that old) mother into having a go so we could compare notes.

Eskuta makes two models, the commercial SX-250d and the leisure SX-250. The SX-250d is increasingly popular with takeaway delivery riders and fast food retailers such as Subway, Just Eat and Dominos, which Eskuta has a number of deals with. It has many of the benefits and convenience of a moped, but with lower running costs and no need for riders to do a CBT.

The model I tested is the newly updated version third generation of the popular SX-250, and it came with a rear storage pod (£65) and a tech bar (£85).