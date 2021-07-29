E-scooters: 10 reasons why you SHOULDN'T buy one

There comes a time in every person’s life when, faced with an intractable quandary, the only recourse is the Ask The Internet option. How do you get red wine stains out of a white carpet? Why’s my washing machine flagging Error F06? Hang on, why isn’t the wi-fi working?

And here, trundling down the highway of technological progress, comes another toughie: should I buy an e-scooter? Most people will have an opinion – they seem to, these days – but in the interests of balance, which is quite important on a scooter, Move Electric’s Gary Parkinson has assembled the arguments both for and against in a pair of linked articles.

Thinking positive and want to read more? Here's 10 reasons you SHOULD buy an e-scooter

10 reasons you SHOULDN’T buy an e-scooter

Far be it from us to decry the advances of technology, but various reasons are put forward to avoid e-scootz, and it’s neither cynical nor Luddite to address each in turn. So let’s see.

1. They’re illegal (ish)

This is, it must be said, A Bit Of A Blow. Actually, they’re not illegal to own, and on private land (with permission), you can whiz about to your heart’s content – but public use is a very different matter. Her Majesty’s Government has classified them as 'powered transporters', thus banning them from pavements and pedestrian areas (Highway Act 1835), footpaths (Road Traffic Act 1988) and cycle lanes (RTA 1988 again).

You could technically ride them on the road, but gov.uk warns that you would then require “insurance; conformity with technical standards and standards of use; payment of vehicle tax, licensing, and registration; driver testing and licensing; and the use of relevant safety equipment,” which Whitehall gently suggests you might find “very difficult”.

For the record, mobility scooters and electric wheelchairs are exempt from these bans, which shows that governments can bend; but as of now (summer 2021), your options are not so much limited as vanishingly rare.