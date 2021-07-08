E-bike review: Decathlon B'Twin Riverside Original 920 E Electric Hybrid

Decathlon B’Twin Riverside Original 920 E Electric Hybrid

What does it cost?

It’s priced at £999.99, making it one of the cheapest e-bikes on the market.

What is it?

The Decathlon B'Twin Riverside Original 920 E Electric Hybrid Bike is an affordable electrically assisted bicycle, perfect for everyday journeys or leisure trips on the roads, towpaths or bridleways.

The brand B'Twin belongs to French sporting goods giant Decathlon, a company renowned for its value-for-money bikes. The frame is constructed from aluminium, and the low slung top tube design makes it easy to mount and dismount the bike. It's a unisex frame, with adjustability in the saddle height and stem to provide the best fit.

There are two sizes, M (for riders 1.45m-1.74m tall) and L (1.75m-1.95m tall), and this determines the supplied wheel size. M bikes come equipped with 26in wheels and L with 28in wheels. Both are perfectly suitable for road and light off-road use, but 28in wheels offer a little more stability and wider tyre choice.

The bike uses a combination of Shimano Tourney and SRAM X3 components and runs on a 1x7-speed set-up, with a single chainring at the front and seven cogs on the rear cassette. It comes equipped with v-brakes, which can be a little fiddly to adjust, but there are plenty of step-by-step guides online should you need to maintain them.

The motor and battery are mounted at the rear of the bike. The battery sits neatly underneath an included pannier rack, while the motor is mounted to the rear wheel’s hub. Unfortunately, this means all the weight is at the back of the bike; at 25.5kg for the M size, this can make it difficult to manoeuvre.

The battery range depends on the mode usage, with mode one offering up to 56 miles of range, mode two up to 43 miles, and mode three up to 31 miles.

What is it like?

In a word, it’s fun. It’s a fantastically capable bike that performs far better than you might expect from one at this price point.

The 2.64kg battery is fixed, so charging needs to be done near to a wall socket, from which a full charge will take 6.5 hours - meaning you need to be prepared to leave it overnight.