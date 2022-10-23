Cooper CG-7E e-bike review

Move Electric rating: four stars out of five

What does it cost?£2199

What is it?How does a serial Formula 1 winning constructor and manufacturer of one of the most influential cars in British history end up making electric bikes? Cooper, a prominent brand through the 1960s was reborn in 2009 under the Cooper Bike Company name, spearheaded by Mike Cooper and his son Charlie.

The firm, which partnered with TechniBike GmbH in 2017, produces a range of electric bikes for both female and male riders.

We’ve got our hands on the Cooper CG-7E, the brand’s Classic Gents model, to see if the Cooper legacy can live on into the two-wheeled electric age.

What is it like to ride?

Upon first glance, the Cooper CG-7E is a fine looking machine, with the retro-styled e-bike featuring cues to the Mini Cooper and former car brand.

Eagle eyed e-bike connoisseurs might be analysing the frame of the Cooper and wonder where the battery is. Intriguingly, the CG-7E uses a Zehus all-in-one motor and battery hub mounted on the rear wheel. The innovative all-in-one hub is equipped with a 250W motor and 173Wh battery.

Rather than the powertrain being wired through a digital control screen on the handlebars, the Cooper uses the Zehus Bitride app. Using the app gives riders access to the hubs various modes which include Eco, Turbo and Turbo Custom; you can turn the electric assist off entirely too.

In Eco mode Zehus promises a range of up to 37 miles (60km), while Turbo mode - which delivers more performance - offers a range of up to 25 miles (40km). During our time with the Cooper it has delivered great mileage and performed well on a near 20 mile bike ride which included a lot of elevation.

It’s worth mentioning that in Turbo Custom mode, you control the level of assist therefore mileage can vary.

Alongside the riding mode, the Zehus has been designed with a clever KERS system, similar to regenerative braking found on most new electric cars. The system is activated when you pedal backwards which slows the motor and turns the energy through braking into electric energy for the battery.

It might sound light a bit of a gimmick, but the system works well, slowing the bike while also adding some additional charge for longer use.