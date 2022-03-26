Best Electric Car contenders for first Move Electric Awards named

Six finalists have been revealed for the Best Electric Car award at the first Move Electric Awards 2022 in partnership with OVO Energy.

Move Electric is Autocar's new sister brand that covers all forms of electric mobility. Its inaugural Awards will recognise the products, people and companies that are helping to transform the transportation world. Categories will celebrate the best electric vehicles on both two and four wheels.

The Best Electric Car award is only open to full battery electric cars, with the judges emphasising machines that are both excellent to drive and own, and also push forward EV technology. The six finalists are: the BMW iX, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Kia EV6, the Polestar 2, the Porsche Taycan and the Skoda Enyaq IV. You can read more about why each of the finalists made the shortlist on Move Electric.

The Move Electric Awards 2022 will also feature awards for the Best Electric Bike and Best Electric Motorbike, as well as a prize for the Best Use of Electricity, which celebrates the diverse world of electric mobility. There will also be a range of special awards highlighting innovative companies and technology.

The winners are set to be announced on Wednesday 30 March. You can keep up to date by subscribing to the Move Electric newsletter.