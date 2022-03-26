BACK TO ALL NEWS
Best Electric Car contenders for first Move Electric Awards named
Best Electric Car contenders for first Move Electric Awards named

New awards celebrate all forms of electric mobility, with winners to be named on Wednesday 30 March
James Attwood, digital editor
News
1 min read
26 March 2022

Six finalists have been revealed for the Best Electric Car award at the first Move Electric Awards 2022 in partnership with OVO Energy.

Move Electric is Autocar's new sister brand that covers all forms of electric mobility. Its inaugural Awards will recognise the products, people and companies that are helping to transform the transportation world. Categories will celebrate the best electric vehicles on both two and four wheels.

The Best Electric Car award is only open to full battery electric cars, with the judges emphasising machines that are both excellent to drive and own, and also push forward EV technology. The six finalists are: the BMW iX, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Kia EV6, the Polestar 2, the Porsche Taycan and the Skoda Enyaq IV. You can read more about why each of the finalists made the shortlist on Move Electric.

Move Electric Articles

View all Move Electric articles

The Move Electric Awards 2022 will also feature awards for the Best Electric Bike and Best Electric Motorbike, as well as a prize for the Best Use of Electricity, which celebrates the diverse world of electric mobility. There will also be a range of special awards highlighting innovative companies and technology.

The winners are set to be announced on Wednesday 30 March. You can keep up to date by subscribing to the Move Electric newsletter.

Comments
1
Add a comment…
bol 26 March 2022

I'm a regular defender of Autocar's impartiality, but how on earth can you have a top six with no Tesla in it? By what measure are the Polestar or Skoda better than a Model 3? Range? Performance? Handling? Efficiency? Space? Ease of use?Value for money? "Yeh, but they've got hatchbacks, and early Teslas weren't built very well" is not the answer surely? Please don't undermine your credibility at the outset. 

