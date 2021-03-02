BACK TO ALL NEWS
Alpine begins first Formula 1 campaign with A521 racer reveal

Rebranded Renault team will pair returning driver Esteban Ocon with two-time champion Fernando Alonso
2 March 2021

Alpine has unveiled its new-look 2021 Formula 1 racer, along with confirming that Fernando Alonso will be fit enough to test the car ahead of the season starting on 28 March.

Two-time world champion Alonso injured his jaw in a road bike fall recently and barely featured in the press conference revealing the A521, Alpine's first F1 car. But the new boss of Alpine, Laurent Rossi, confirmed that the returning star will be free for both the pre-season test and subsequent race in Bahrain. 

The other driver is highly rated Frenchman Esteban Ocon, who will be hoping to continue to build on his maiden podium at the penultimate round of last year's championship. Ex-Red Bull and AlphaTauri racer Daniil Kvyat has joined the team as reserve driver. 

Although the Alpine name is new to F1, in reality the Anglo-French team is the same entity as the Renault squad that finished fifth in last year's championship. The new A521 is an evolution of last season's Renault RS20, but this time the blue, red and white colour scheme plays heavily on the team's British and French bases at Enstone and Viry-Châtillon respectively.

Full story to follow.

