BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ford Puma Rally1 stars in film for one millionth car built in Craiova
UP NEXT
Buy them before we do: second hand picks for 17 December

Ford Puma Rally1 stars in film for one millionth car built in Craiova

M-Sport's electrified WRC 2022 car gets some practice in as Romania plant hits milestone
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
17 December 2021

Ford’s new Puma Rally 1 WRC car has starred in a stunt sequence to celebrate the one millionth car rolling off the production line at the firm’s Craiova factory in Romania.

Filmed at the plant itself, with appearances from the standard Ford Puma – which is currently built there – and several plant employees, the film (below) shows the M-Sport team’s hybridised racer driven in anger by WRC driver Adrien Fourmaux, ahead of its competition debut in Monte Carlo on 20 January.

Autocar Motorsport

View all motorsport news and opinion

The Craiova facility entered operation in 2009, and has produced the Transit Connect, B-Max MPV, Ecosport and Puma over the last 12 years. The millionth car was a Puma ST-Line in Desert Island Blue. 

The new Puma WRC car was revealed earlier this year at the Goodwood Festival of Speed by Ford's Cumbria-based M-Sport rally team. It is built to the new WRC technical regulation that will be introduced for next year. The rules retain the current 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engines, but add a spec 134bhp hybrid electric motor, powered by a 3.9kWh battery. The cars will also run on sustainable fossil-free fuel.

M-Sport has run the Fiesta WRC since 2011, when it was Ford’s global WRC team. Although it has been a privateer squad since 2012, it has maintained close ties with Ford, which is keen to showcase the performance credentials of both the Puma crossover and its hybrid technology.

M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson said: “The new era of WRC cars is one of the biggest technological advancements in WRC to date. The introduction of the hybrid means that the cars will be more powerful than ever whilst also directly reflecting the powertrains within their road-going counterparts.”

He described the switch to the Puma as “very exciting”, noting that the nameplate has a rally history.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive
1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Cupra Born 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

Cupra Born 2021 UK review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 review
1 Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ford Puma 2020 road test review - hero front

Ford Puma

Ford aims to take the crossover class by storm as it revives the Puma name

Read our review
Back to top

"The switch to the Puma is very exciting, with the name already having rally heritage," he said. "The car looks fantastic and I cannot wait to see it at the start line of the famous Monte Carlo Rally in early 2022."

Related review
Ford Puma 2020 road test review - hero front
Car Reviews
Ford Puma
9
Read our review

A two-wheel-drive rally version of the original Puma was a front-runner in the Junior WRC and various national series in the early 2000s.

M-Sport has committed to the new WRC technical regulations for the next three seasons. The Puma Rally1 will take on works Rally1 challengers from Toyota and Hyundai, which will continue with the Yaris and i20 N respectively.

Used cars for sale

 Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid Mhev Titanium First Ed 5dr
2020
£18,499
1,077miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid Mhev St-line 5dr
2020
£19,599
8,525miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid Mhev St-line 5dr
2020
£19,999
43,148miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid Mhev 155 Titanium 5dr
2020
£20,495
10,486miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost St-line 5dr
2020
£20,500
8,934miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid Mhev Titanium First Ed 5dr
2020
£20,965
19,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid Mhev St-line 5dr
2020
£20,995
14,182miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Titanium 5dr
2020
£20,999
14,087miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Titanium 5dr
2020
£21,000
4,683miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Zapetero 9 July 2021

I wouLdnt say Le fiesta wrc was succesfuL. One wrc titLe I think en 20 years.

artill 8 July 2021

If it didnt say it was a Puma i would never have known

289 8 July 2021

Are so called 'green credentials' and sustainable fossil free fuels supposed to impress Rally enthusiasts?

No motorsport is justifiable from an emissions point of view.....just be honest about this and stop trying to salve consciences.

Enjoy it for what it is.

Latest Drives

KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive
1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Cupra Born 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

Cupra Born 2021 UK review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 review
1 Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2021 UK review

View all latest drives