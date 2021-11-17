BACK TO ALL NEWS
Modified Porsche 964 to race in 2022 Dakar Rally
British firm boosts Lancia Aurelia restomod to 300bhp

Modified Porsche 964 to race in 2022 Dakar Rally

Italian team to race bespoke 911 that harks back to title-winning 953 and 959 models from the 1980s
News
1 min read
17 November 2021

A Milan-based team will enter the 2022 Dakar Rally with a purpose-built 964-generation Porsche 911 – a retro-looking car that follows in the tracks of the rugged, title-winning 953 and 959 models from the 1980s. 

The 911, created by brothers Agostino and Alberto Vassallo of Car&vintage, is based on a 1991 Porsche 964. It features a flat-six engine upgraded to cope with long-distance runs in high temperatures. Car&vintage says it has a power output of more than 300bhp.

The car has been extensively modified to cope with the rigours of the gruelling event, including strengthening and lightening the chassis. 

The Porsche’s original 77-litre fuel tank has been discarded for two 80-litre fuel tanks. 

Inside, as well as a roll cage, there are two racing seats equipped with Sabelt five-point harnesses, a rally-spec hydraulic handbrake and two differential controllers that can be completely locked. 

The 911 is fitted with 35in BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KDR2 tyres, double-wishbone suspension  all round and four adjustable Reiger shock absorbers. 

The car was inspired by the Porsche 953 that won the 1984 Dakar Rally, driven by René Metge and Dominique Lemoyne. Car&vintage's 964 features exterior paint inspired by graffiti and street art. 

