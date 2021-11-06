A second chance: Alex Albon on his F1 return

Few reach Formula 1, and of those who do, most get only one shot and never have the chance to compete in a race-winning car. Alex Albon had his one chance, initially with Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) and then the main Red Bull team in 2019-2020, but was left on the sidelines this year having not made the most of his opportunity in machinery capable of winning in the hands of team-mate Max Verstappen.

That might have been the end for him in F1, but the 25-year-old London-born Thai (his preferred description) spent 2021 as Red Bull’s reserve driver alongside racing in the DTM and returns to action with Williams next year, having been signed to replace Mercedes-bound George Russell. It’s an initial one-year deal, although Red Bull also retains options on him for the future.

“Plan A was always Formula 1, but I made sure I had options lined up in case that wasn’t available,” says Albon. “I looked at Indycar and there was also Formula E, but in terms of what I enjoy doing, it became clear to me that it’s F1. There was a lot of talk in the media about Williams and Alfa Romeo and I was relatively confident in the background. I had my first discussions with Jost [Capito, Williams CEO] and things were looking pretty good. Like everything in Formula 1, once decisions get made, it all happens very quickly, and within a few weeks it was all done.”

It’s a remarkable turnaround for the softly spoken Albon. He’s a driver whose talent is highly regarded by those he has raced against in the past, notably Russell, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris. Indeed, Norris admits to once having a poster of him on his wall when Albon was the driver to beat in karting. But after a promising start in 2019, during which he was promoted from Toro Rosso to Red Bull, he struggled in 2020 with only two podium finishes.

Despite team principal Christian Horner and Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko almost willing him to do the bare minimum to justify keeping him for another season, Albon couldn’t. The result was he was replaced by the experienced Sergio Pérez, who has had his own struggles this year in a tricky-to-drive Red Bull that only Verstappen can get the best out of.