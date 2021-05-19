BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lando Norris signs multi-year extension with McLaren F1 team
UP NEXT
Radford confirms Lotus 62 as inspiration for exclusive debut car

Lando Norris signs multi-year extension with McLaren F1 team

British driver extends his contract with Woking team; joins team mate Daniel Ricciardo on multi-year deal
News
2 mins read
19 May 2021

The McLaren Formula 1 team has announced the extension of Lando Norris’s race contract in a multi-year deal.

Although the exact length of the contract hasn’t been revealed, the announcement stated that it means Norris will partner Daniel Ricciardo “beyond 2022”.

Andreas Seidl, team principal at McLaren F1, confirmed as much when he said: “In Lando and Daniel, we have a hugely talented and exciting driver line-up, and this announcement is a strong signal of commitment to the next chapter for McLaren from 2022 onwards.”

In a season when Sir Lewis Hamilton is only on a one-year contract with the all-conquering Mercedes-AMG team, it gives McLaren some welcome driver certainty.

Following the news, Norris has said: “My commitment to McLaren is clear: my goal is to win races and become F1 world champion, and I want to do that with this team.

"Since joining in 2017, our progression has been consistent and we have clear ambitions together for the future.”

Norris has been with the team since 2017, initially joining as a test and simulator driver before being promoted to the test and reserve driver role for 2018. In 2019, he graduated to a full-time race seat alongside Carlos Sainz Jr and has impressed ever since, scoring two podiums along with regular points finishes. In his first season, he finished 11th in the championship.

Norris’s 2021 season is his best yet, with an impressive start putting him fourth in the driver standings. Thanks to his podium finish at Imola, he has helped McLaren secure the best-of-the-rest third place in the constructors’ championship.

Norris also brings a valued social media presence to McLaren. His close friendship with previous team mate Sainz ensured welcome viral coverage for the team – something that he has continued with Ricciardo in 2021.

READ MORE

Is Lando Norris ready to become the face of McLaren? 

McLaren celebrates new Gulf partnership with bespoke 720S 

Don't let Lando Norris's cheery exterior fool you...

Used cars for sale

 Ford Ka 1.2 Studio Connect 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,100
70,214miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,326
66,672miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£3,395
39,529miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Seat Mii 1.0 S 5dr [ac]
2014
£3,554
55,865miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£3,590
29,655miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 Vr7 5dr
2014
£3,595
81,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,690
64,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 5dr
2014
£3,700
51,342miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Land Rover Discovery P300e 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e 2021 UK review

1 Cupra Leon 2021 UK FD hero front

Cupra Leon 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 FD hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 review

1 Ssangyong Rexton 2021 UK FD hero front

Ssangyong Rexton Ultimate 2021 UK review

1 JIA Range Rover Chieftain 2021 UK FD hero front

JIA Chieftain 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Land Rover Discovery P300e 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e 2021 UK review

1 Cupra Leon 2021 UK FD hero front

Cupra Leon 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 FD hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 review

1 Ssangyong Rexton 2021 UK FD hero front

Ssangyong Rexton Ultimate 2021 UK review

1 JIA Range Rover Chieftain 2021 UK FD hero front

JIA Chieftain 2021 UK review

View all latest drives