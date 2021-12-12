BACK TO ALL NEWS
F1 2021: Max Verstappen claims title in dramatic finale

Red Bull driver clinches his first world championship after a controversial ending to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
James Attwood, digital editor
12 December 2021

Max Verstappen clinched the Formula 1 World Championship with a dramatic, controversial victory in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Red Bull-Honda driver and rival Lewis Hamilton had entered the race tied on points. Verstappen qualified on pole position, but he was beaten to the first turn by title rival Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen tried to regain the lead with a forceful move on the first lap, but Hamilton ran off the circuit and held position. Red Bull complained that Hamilton had gained an advantage, but the stewards determined no action was necessary.

Hamilton then led much of the race, and seemingly held a pace advantage. But the race turned dramatically when Nicolas Latifi crashed his Williams with five laps to go, bringing out the safety car.

With Verstappen only 12 seconds behind, Mercedes-AMG left Hamilton on track on his used tyres, while the Dutchman stopped for a fresh set. It looked like the race might finish under caution, but FIA race director Michael Masi then instructed the four lapped cars between the two rivals to Dunlap themselves, before instantly restarting the race with one lap to go.

That set up a one-lap shoot-out, with Hamilton unable to resist Verstapen's charge due to his worn tyres. 

Verstapen, who has won 10 races this year, called the result "unbelievable." He aded: "Throughout the whole race. I kept fighting. And then of course, that opportunity in the last lap. It's incredible.

"It's insane. I mean, I don't know what to say, these guys here from my team, and of course, Honda as well, they deserve it."

The Dutchman's maiden championship denied Hamilton's bid to win a record-breaking eighth crown, and ended Mercedes-AMG's streak of eight consecutive drivers' titles - although the team did secure the constructors' title. The event was also the final race for Red Bull's engine supplier Honda.

However, Mercedes-AMG have protested the result of the race.

289 12 December 2021

@ P-Man

Spot on...it was a shit-show.

Masi should resign now....he is incapable of delivering his responsibilities.

I thought I had seen it a;; at the last GP (bargaining (for gods sake) with Team Red Bull mid race!

But this......this was on another level

I am sure that Hamilton wouldnt wish to win a Championship in a board room - rule book squabble, nor Verstappen wish to lose his first Championship in the same way. F1 is not covering itself in glory, or doing much to win viewers with this behaviour.

P-Man 12 December 2021
2 great drivers, I didn't mind which one won. However, it feels like the FIA made the decision.

