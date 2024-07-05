What are the chances of a British winner at Silverstone?

Seven wins from the first 10 races in 2024. That sure sounds like the usual story of Max Verstappen domination in Formula 1, doesn’t it? Except this time it has been closer than it sounds.

Yes, the Dutchman is well on course to win a fourth consecutive world championship, but at least now he’s having to work harder for his success – which is why those wins have proven extra sweet, judging by his reaction to each in recent weeks. The opposition, in the form of McLaren, Mercedes-AMG and Ferrari, are getting closer.

So might we be cheering a home winner at the British Grand Prix on Sunday? That’s not an unrealistic prospect – with a fair wind against Verstappen and Red Bull. George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and especially Lando Norris should all arrive at Silverstone in a positive frame of mind.

Their home race is the last of a triple-header run of consecutive weekend races, which isn’t the ideal preparation for one of the biggest and busiest events of the year, but still, motivation won’t be a problem in front of a packed and unashamedly partisan crowd who would love nothing more than to cheer a home win.

Lando Norris

He is fast becoming the most popular driver in F1, and judging from our experience last year, he is now the firm fan favourite at Silverstone. Yes, they still love Lewis, but Lando is number one for a vocal crowd that creates one of the best F1 atmospheres.

That Norris was downcast at finishing second to Verstappen at the recent Spanish GP is a sure sign of where the 24-year-old’s head is at right now. Podiums are no longer enough: he expects to win, such is the rise in expectation following McLaren’s impressive gains. Norris removed the monkey from his back in Miami in May by claiming his first win.

Yes, luck was involved with the timing of a safety car, but he was also the quickest driver at key moments and drove away from Verstappen once out front – so it was a ‘proper’ win. Then in Barcelona, he stuck his McLaren on pole position, only to fluff the start. Hence the disappointment.

Norris was convinced he should have won, had he beaten Verstappen into Turn 1 and hadn’t allowed Russell to jump them both.

Last year at Silverstone, Norris made the most of a newly rejuvenated McLaren to lead the early stages of the British GP, before Verstappen asserted his authority. This time, there will be a genuine belief that Norris can go the distance.

Lewis Hamilton

He is already an eight-time winner of the British GP – but Lewis Hamilton’s last F1 victory came way back in 2021, in Saudi Arabia. His Mercedes team has endured a long and painful fall from grace since then, badly losing its way under the current technical regulations that were introduced at the start of 2022.