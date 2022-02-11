New 2022 McLaren MCL36 revealed ahead of Barcelona testing

McLaren has launched its 2022 Formula 1 car – the MCL36, successor to the MCL35M – during an event at its headquarters in Woking.

After two years of ‘digital and mathematical’ development, the physical car has come together in the past two months, and will hit the track for the first time during pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 23-25 and Bahrain on March 10-12.

The MCL36, which wears vibrant matt colours inspired by the one-off livery seen at last year’s Monaco GP, represents McLaren’s effort to capitalise on the most wide-ranging and significant regulation changes the sport has seen in three decades. Those changes, introduced for 2022, are designed to encourage closer racing, with increased ground-effect intended to substitute for a reduction in wing-generated downforce, the turbulence of which has in recent years made overtaking problematic.

A larger wheel-and-tyre package is the other major development, and has led to predictions from some that the new cars could exhibit more edgy limit-handling than last years’ crop, with the comparatively lower downforce levels also lengthening braking zones and creating overtaking opportunities. Note also the new over-wheel winglets and the wheel covers, both of which are standardised in the regulations.

Only the third physical 2022 car to be revealed, the MCL36 already shows how divergent the approaches taken by Formula 1’s 10 teams could be. While Aston Martin’s AMR22 uses pushrod front suspension, undercut sidepods and dramatic louvres, the McLaren uses pullrods and has a more subtle and elegant profile through its Coke-bottle midriff. In total, the MCL36 weighs 795kg (with driver, without fuel), 150kg of which is accounted for by the engine.

‘It’s been some time since ground-effect had a predominant role in Formula 1,’ said James Key, McLaren Racing’s technical director, ‘but it provides a great potential to create closer and more exciting racing with these new regulations.’