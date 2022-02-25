BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Breaking: 2022 Russian Formula 1 Grand Prix cancelled
UP NEXT
Fuel prices continue to rise to record levels

Breaking: 2022 Russian Formula 1 Grand Prix cancelled

Formula 1 will not race in Russia in light of the ongoing situation in Ukraine
Autocar
News
2 mins read
25 February 2022

The Russian Grand Prix is set to be removed from the 2022 Formula 1 calendar in light of the country's invasion of Ukraine. 

Questions had been raised over whether the event would go ahead as scheduled on 25 September, after Russia's invasion prompted calls from several drivers for the event to be scrapped.

A short statement from the FIA says: "The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together. 

Related articles

"We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. 

"On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances."

Yesterday, four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel said he would refuse to participate if the Russian GP went ahead: "My own opinion is I should not go. I will not go,” he said. “I think it’s wrong to race in that country. I’m sorry for the people, innocent people who are losing their lives, getting killed for stupid reasons under a very strange and mad leadership."

His sentiments were echoed by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who said: "I can’t see how we can possibly go to Russia in the current climate,” he said. “It’s an issue for the governing body and the commercial rights holder that are responsible but how much can things change between now and September?”

McLaren driver Lando Norris also said it would not be right to race at Sochi. 

Uncertainty surrounds the position of Russian-backed Haas, which has removed the Russian flag-themed livery and logos of its title sponsor, chemical mining firm Uralkali, from its car ahead for pre-season testing in Barcelona. 

Russian Haas driver Nikita Mazepin, son of Uralkali chairman Dmitry Mazepin, has not been taken out of the car but will not attend today's drivers' press conference, after he told the media yesterday, smiling: "From the understanding that we've had with Formula 1, the race is going ahead and you will surely see me there."

It is unclear at this stage if championship organisers will replace the Sochi race with another venue on the same date. Earlier today, UEFA took the decision to strip Moscow of this year's Champions League Final. The high-profile football match is now scheduled to be played at the Stade de France in Paris. 

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£4,500
54,490miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,800
51,272miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 1 5dr
2015
£4,995
62,952miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2018
£4,995
77,115miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2016
£4,999
46,773miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2015
£5,000
80,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen Ds3 1.2 Puretech Dsign 3dr
2015
£5,227
72,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz4 5dr
2015
£5,250
64,178miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop+ 5dr
2017
£5,251
29,407miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 DS 9 E Tense 360 2022 first drive tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc TSI 4Motion 2022 review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 puretech 130 gt 2022 UK review cornering front

Peugeot 308 Puretech 130 GT 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Puretech 130 GT 2022 UK review
1 Citroen C3 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review
1 VW ID 4 life 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 DS 9 E Tense 360 2022 first drive tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc TSI 4Motion 2022 review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 puretech 130 gt 2022 UK review cornering front

Peugeot 308 Puretech 130 GT 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Puretech 130 GT 2022 UK review
1 Citroen C3 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review
1 VW ID 4 life 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review

View all latest drives