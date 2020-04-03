Coronavirus: Beijing motor show moved to September

The Beijing motor show is now scheduled to take place from 26 September - 5 October 2020, following its postponement last month.

The event had been scheduled to open its doors on 21 April, but, like many other motor shows - including Geneva, Detroit and Paris - was pushed back by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The show was the first international motoring event of its type to be postponed, before Geneva was cancelled at the last minute. At the time Beijing being regularly treated with chemicals in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus, so the decision made sense.

The show's postponement is a blow to a Chinese car industry that's struggling to recover from two successive market drops in 2018 and 2019.

China remains the world’s biggest market for new cars, with 22.3 million registered last year. Until 2018, it had enjoyed 20 years of unparalled growth since the last decline in 1997.

The Beijing and Shanghai motor shows have both expanded to become internationally significant, and they alternate on the calendar. Beijing receives around 800,000 visitors each year – about 5500 of them from overseas – and hosts some 1200 exhibitors from 14 regions.

