Nissan chief Hiroto Saikawa quits following pay revelations

CEO stands down after overpayment revelations in report into misconduct by former chief Carlos Ghosn
James Attwood, digital editor
by James Attwood
9 September 2019

Hiroto Saikawa has resigned as CEO of Nissan with immediate effect after admitting being improperly overpaid.

Saikawa had recently indicated he would quit after admitting being overpaid, and his departure was agreed at a board meeting in Japan today. Current COO Yasuhiro Yamauchi will take over as acting CEO, with the company aiming to appoint a new CEO by the end of October.

The departure of Saikawa is another blow to Nissan following the revelations of financial misconduct that led to the departure and arrest of former chief Carlos Ghosn and director Greg Kelly.

Whereas Ghosn had pushed to fully merge the three companies involved in the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, Saikawa has been pushing for Nissan to retain full independence.

The misconduct came to light in a report from the troubled firm’s audit committee following an internal investigation into misconduct by Ghosn and Kelly.

The report, produced by Nissan and an external law firm, listed several specific instances of financial misconduct. While it hasn't been published in full, Nissan has released an overview of its key points.

These include the fact that Saikawa had been overpaid as part of a bonus payment scheme – a charge that he recently admitted.

The report says that, in 2013, Saikawa made a request to Kelly to find a way to increase his pay. While Kelly didn't meet that request, he subsequently recalculated the compensation due from Saikawa’s share appreciation rights and falsified documents to give the appearance that those rights had been exercised a week after the actual date.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Fiat 500x Sport 2019 first drive review - hero front
    9 September 2019
    First Drive
    Fiat 500X 1.3 Sport 2019 review
    The sportiest version of Fiat's compact crossover aims for more fun and...
  • Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 road test review - hero front
    6 September 2019
    Car review
    Ford Ranger Raptor
    Can a hardcore off-road suspension revamp make the hot pick-up catch on in...
  • Mazda CX30 2019 first drive review - hero front
    5 September 2019
    First Drive
    Mazda CX-30 2019 review
    Mazda has used its impressive new 3 hatchback as the basis for a compact...

The report also found that two former Nissan directors and four former or current executives benefitted from share overpayments due to improper handling by Kelly. However, the report suggests that only Ghosn and Kelly will be charged with misconduct, because the others were unaware of the methods employed by Kelly.

The overview of the report also includes several examples of how overpayments to Ghosn were concealed and lists several examples of his personal use of company assets.

These included $27 million (£21.7m) assigned to Nissan subsidiary Zi-A Capital being spent on properties for Ghosn’s personal use in Beirut and Rio de Janeiro, more than $750,000 (£604,000) being paid to Ghosn’s sister for a fictitious consulating contract and more than $2m (£1.6m) being paid to two universities in Ghosn’s home country of Lebanon with "no legitimate business purpose".

Read more

Nissan ousts Ghosn due to financial misconduct

Ghosn: charges a plot to stop full Renault merger

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi promise new start to Alliance

Join the debate

Comments
6

manicm

9 September 2019

isn’t this the guy who gave an opera against Ghosn. My my karma and all that.....

sabre

9 September 2019

I have recommended that European car manufacturers merge with Japanese car manufacturers in order to increas reliability. It seems now that the benefeit of the Europeab is the possibiliy to increase corruption. I think that the Japanese wish to retain independence is very healthy. Therefore, unfortunately, European manufacturers will not catch up in reliability surveys.

typos1

9 September 2019
sabre wrote:

I have recommended that European car manufacturers merge with Japanese car manufacturers in order to increas reliability. It seems now that the benefeit of the Europeab is the possibiliy to increase corruption. I think that the Japanese wish to retain independence is very healthy. Therefore, unfortunately, European manufacturers will not catch up in reliability surveys.

What are you on about ?! Mitsubushi managed to be corrupt without any help from Europeans, corruption can afflict all nationaities, as can reliability.

XXXX just went POP.

typos1

9 September 2019

"improperly overpaid" ? So this means its actually possible to be "properly" overpaid, either that or someone cant use the English language properly.

XXXX just went POP.

Emily sanchez

9 September 2019

Currently, Google pays from $ 17,000 to $ 22,000 each month to work on the web from home. I joined this activity 4 months ago and earned $ 19755 in my first month of this activity. I can say that my life has totally improved! Check this is how i started

------------------- >>>>>>>>>>>>>>    w­w­w.M­a­x­J­o­b­1­0­.Com

Emily sanchez

romafay

9 September 2019
...I am making a good salary from home $1200-$2500/week , which is amazing, under a year back I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it's my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is what I do........... > ­­­­­­­­­­­ Read More

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Fiat 500x Sport 2019 first drive review - hero front
    9 September 2019
    First Drive
    Fiat 500X 1.3 Sport 2019 review
    The sportiest version of Fiat's compact crossover aims for more fun and...
  • Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 road test review - hero front
    6 September 2019
    Car review
    Ford Ranger Raptor
    Can a hardcore off-road suspension revamp make the hot pick-up catch on in...
  • Mazda CX30 2019 first drive review - hero front
    5 September 2019
    First Drive
    Mazda CX-30 2019 review
    Mazda has used its impressive new 3 hatchback as the basis for a compact...