Mitsubishi suspected of emissions cheating in Germany

Mitsubishi has come under investigation in Germany amid reports that some of its models are fitted with an emissions cheating device.

German police raided 10 sites in several locations including Frankfurt, Hanover and Regensburg as part of the investigation. Among the companies being investigated is parts supplier Denso, producer of diesel injectors and pumps for Mitsubishi models, which is said to be co-operating with investigators.

Three properties searched belong to manufacturing group Continental AG, which is reported to be listed as a witness in the case.

An official statement from German prosecutors said: “There is a suspicion that the engines are equipped with a so-called shutdown device.” A similar component identified on 11 million Volkswagen Group models in 2014 sparked the notorious Dieselgate scandal.

A Mitsubishi spokesman in Germany confirmed to motoring magazine Automobilwoche that the company was under investigation but emphasised that Mitsubishi Europe, as an importer, isn't involved in development or production of new cars.

An official statement said: "Mitsubishi Motors will of course collaborate and contribute to this investigation."

The engines in question are 1.6-litre and 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel units that were sold as conforming to Euro 5 and Euro 6 emissions requirements. German police have asked anyone who has acquired a car with either motor since 2014 to contact them.