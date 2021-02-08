BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar Business Live: Webinar discussing the electric infrastructure challenges ahead

Watch the live webinar on 22 February with National Grid’s Graeme Cooper and Moixa's Ben Fletcher
8 February 2021

Graeme Cooper leads National Grid’s work on transport decarbonisation and the drive towards Net-Zero by 2050. Ben Fletcher is EV project lead at Moixa, a clean-tech software specialist.

Both of these experts will join us for the latest Autocar Business Live online webinar in conversation with Autocar’s Jim Holder and Steve Cropley.

They will be discussing the infrastructure challenges as the UK looks towards a more electrified future, what solutions are already in place and whether the country can be ready to fully embrace battery electric vehicles in the coming years. Cooper and Fletcher will give their thoughts on what this means for the industry as well as consumers and motorists.

The free event will take place next week, on Monday 22 February at 11.30am. You can sign up to attend the webinar by clicking here.

Audience members will also be able to submit questions during the event, which will be addressed during the webinar, time-permitting.

Autocar Business is our industry-focused brand, which provides news and insight into the business of the automotive world.

