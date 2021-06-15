BACK TO ALL NEWS
Jean-Pierre Ploue: Pivotal Citroen designer to lead Lancia rebirth

Stellantis gives green light to revival of storied Italian marque, with premium focus likely
15 June 2021

Stellantis has showed its commitment to revitalising the neglected Lancia brand with the appointment of Jean-Pierre Ploué as its new design boss.

Already a chief design officer at the 14-brand-strong group, Ploué will supervise Lancia’s styling evolution from his head office at Torino Centro Stile, where he performs a similar role for other former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) brands Abarth, Alfa RomeoFiat and Maserati.

This is the second time that Ploué has been charged with leading the rebirth of a marque through design. In 1999, he became Citroën’s styling chief and led a wide-reaching transformation of the brand’s image, launching boldly styled models including the C4, C5, C6 and DS3.

Ploué was then promoted to design director for the wider PSA Group in 2010, gaining recognition for the striking, range-defining Peugeot SR1 concept, among others.

Of his latest appointment, he said: “Lancia’s renaissance is a truly exciting challenge. Lancia is an iconic brand which will be restored to its central historical position in Europe, leveraging on its huge potential.’’ 

The Lancia design team is described as “lean and focused” and comprises mainly young designers. 

Lancia currently operates only in its Italian home market and offers just one model: the decade-old, Fiat 500-based Ypsilon supermini. Both the Ypsilon and the larger Delta were previously sold in the UK under the Chrysler brand but were withdrawn in 2017 to allow FCA to focus more keenly on expanding the Jeep brand. 

Specific plans for Lancia’s revival haven't yet been made public, but it's likely that the brand will lean heavily on platforms and powertrains used by Alfa Romeo. A low-volume premium focus is likely, meaning Lancia will become to Alfa Romeo what DS is to Citroën. 

catnip 15 June 2021

I would have thought that at these challenging times for the motor industry that manufacturers might be looking to lose a few brands rather than develop them, but then it has "premium" in its remit so that means being able to charge higher prices for the same platforms. Maybe Stellantis should consider dropping DS altogether though.

scotty5 15 June 2021

Lancia will become to Alfa what DS is to Citroen? Well whilst it might work in mainland Europe they'd be made to launch the brand in the UK. Alfa used to be a popular car here, I hardly ever see them these days.

abkq 15 June 2021
Yes and again yes. Lancia has a very interesting back catalogue that defined understated Italian luxury much better than flashy Maserati.
My Lancia favourites are the great 60s Flaminia (both saloon and coupe) and Flavia. But they're many more.

