BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jaguar design boss Julian Thomson to leave firm this month
UP NEXT
New Ferrari 812 Competizione: 819bhp special gets open-top option

Jaguar design boss Julian Thomson to leave firm this month

After two decades working on styling for Jaguar and Land Rover, the Brit is taking up a position elsewhere
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
5 May 2021

Jaguar design director Julian Thomson will leave the British firm at the end of the month after less than two years in the role.

The reasons for the departure are unclear, but a Jaguar statement said he will explore other exciting opportunities outside of Jaguar Land Rover. Reports online suggest that he could be headed to India to work for nascent EV maker Ola Electric.

Thomson has been at Jaguar for more than 21 years, following 12 years at Lotus - where he penned the original Elise - and a brief spell in Germany for Volkswagen working on production and concept vehicles.

During a two-year stint as advanced design director at Land Rover, he was involved in the design of the radical LRX concept, which would go on to become one of the company's most important models: the Range Rover Evoque.

He was also a member of the team that created the final designs for Jaguar models including the XE, XF and F-Type, and he was appointed design director in 2019 when predecessor Ian Callum departed to pursue other avenues. 

Upon hearing the news, Callum tweeted: "So sad and disappointed to see Julian Thomson leave Jaguar Design. Especially at a time when Jaguar needs directors of such a high calibre, leadership skills and talent. I wish Julian the very best for whatever he does next. He will be sorely missed."

JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré said: “Julian has always endeavoured to be a champion of creativity, diversity and building a fair and positive work culture. I would like to thank Julian for his great work, leadership, dedication and significant contribution and wish him every success in the future.”

This breaking news story is being updated.

READ MORE

Jaguar to become all-electric brand from 2025 

Jaguar seeking partners for new EV platform, confirms boss 

Jaguar Land Rover Reimagined: All the big questions answered

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr
2014
£2,895
73,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio Connect 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,118
70,214miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Platinum 3dr
2014
£3,298
72,841miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,326
66,672miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£3,494
43,582miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move 5dr
2014
£3,499
61,879miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 5dr
2014
£3,500
48,679miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.25 3 Ecodynamics 5dr
2016
£3,500
43,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Land Rover Defender Hard Top Commercial 90 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender Hard Top commercial 2021 UK review

1 Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 UK FD hero front

Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 UK review

1 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid 2021 UK FD static front

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid GranSport 2021 review

1 Toyota Mirai 2021 UK FD hero front

Toyota Mirai Design Premium 2021 UK review

1 skoda octavia vrs tdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Skoda Octavia vRS manual 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
Chris C 5 May 2021

Ref the MGF, Gerry's original MG F16 proposal was a front engined front wheel drive car. Arguably MGA Developments did the bulk of the MGF design in the PR3 programme while Gerry finessed the final styling prior to release.

Arguably Land Rover has ended up with a lot of very similar and somewhat bland vehicles abandoning large chunks of the SUV market in the process?

I think Jaguar needs to decide what it's purpose now is and produce distinctive but consistent models that appeal to potential customers.

TStag 5 May 2021
@Marker - I have nothing against Julian but McGovern has a strong track record, The MGF for example smashed Mazdas MX5 sales in the U.K, causing the BMW z3 some problems tool boot. the Evoque created a new market, the Velar and Defender huge successes. Why would anyone not back him at Jaguar? Inexperience vs proven record
marker 5 May 2021

I question TStags view - sadly Julian's first 'own' design, the XJ replacement, is never to see the light of day now (but the word is, it was stunning) whereas the current Discovery ??? Ooops. Admittedly the new Defender is a good re-invention but cribbed off Discovery 3.

You only have to read between the lines of Ian Callum's tweet to know it's down to McGovern who I'm afraid to say has the most extraordinarily high opinion of himself and who, now it's been a success, likes to lay claim to the Evoque being all his work - which it wasn't. If McGovern continues to produce cars as well-proportioned and understated as the current RRS then all is forgiven, so I just hope he doesn't succumb to Chinese-market inspired fussiness and bling on the next RR and RRS and goes for seductive and simple lines for Jaguar. Still, I wouldn't particularly want to spend an evening in the pub with him...

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Land Rover Defender Hard Top Commercial 90 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender Hard Top commercial 2021 UK review

1 Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 UK FD hero front

Bentley Continental GT Speed 2021 UK review

1 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid 2021 UK FD static front

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid GranSport 2021 review

1 Toyota Mirai 2021 UK FD hero front

Toyota Mirai Design Premium 2021 UK review

1 skoda octavia vrs tdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Skoda Octavia vRS manual 2021 UK review

View all latest drives