BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nominations open for 2025 Autocar Drivers of Change initiative
UP NEXT
McLaren F1, P1 successor to be revealed on 6 October

Nominations open for 2025 Autocar Drivers of Change initiative

Autocar, Ennis & Co and SMMT launch new awards to celebrate diverse automotive talent
Autocar
News
2 mins read
26 September 2024

Autocar has opened nominations for the 2025 Drivers of Change awards, a new initiative held in association with Ennis & Co and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) to champion diverse talent in the automotive industry.

A returning name with a completely new format and approach, Drivers of Change is a sibling event to Autocar’s Great Women initiative, which celebrates the automotive industry as a place that welcomes everybody. 

Autocar Drivers of Change winners will be individuals who are driving change and promoting diversity in their business in whichever role they perform. Judges will be looking for entries that can demonstrate the adoption of diversity of background, experience and thought in their business.

Related articles

Winners will be named in nine categories but anyone appearing on the shortlist will be able to call themselves an 'Autocar Driver of Change'. They will all be celebrated at a special event hosted at the SMMT’s London headquarters on 6 February 2025.

The top candidates will be selected from the following areas of the car industry: marketing; manufacturing; operations; PR and communications; purchasing; retail; sales; talent; and vehicle development.

Individuals can put themselves forward for consideration, or can be nominated by friends, colleagues and employers. The awards are open to all working in the British car industry, and Britons working abroad.

Do you know someone you could nominate? Think far and wide within your organisation - we’re encouraging people to think outside of their immediate team for people deserving of an award.

Those nominating will need to supply evidence of the nominee’s business and/or industry impact. There is no limit to the number of nominations that can be submitted by a company.

Head here to submit your nomination before the deadline on 25 October

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Mazda CX 80 2024 review 20240921 0296
Mazda CX-80
Mazda CX-80
A9 05036
Leapmotor T03
Leapmotor T03
berlingo paning
Citroën Berlingo
8
Citroën Berlingo
Peugeot 5008 hybrid front three quarter lead
Peugeot 5008
8
Peugeot 5008
Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008

View all car reviews

used cars for sale

Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI 30 Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£17,299
43,379miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen T-CROSS 1.0 TSI SE Edition DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£20,999
6,772miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen T-ROC 2.0 TSI R DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£35,499
11,911miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Dacia SANDERO STEPWAY 0.9 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£9,850
21,771miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Nissan QASHQAI 1.5 DCi Tekna 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£9,400
60,238miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Suzuki Vitara 1.5 SZ-T AGS Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£18,500
18,313miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
MG HS 1.5 T-GDI Trophy Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£19,902
4,583miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Audi A7 3.0 TDI V6 45 S Line Sportback Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£23,499
76,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz A-CLASS 1.5 A180d AMG Line (Executive) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,999
41,958miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
The discussion board is currently closed for new comments while we carry out some maintenance. In the meantime, please join the debate on our social media channels.

Latest Reviews

Mazda CX 80 2024 review 20240921 0296
Mazda CX-80
Mazda CX-80
A9 05036
Leapmotor T03
Leapmotor T03
berlingo paning
Citroën Berlingo
8
Citroën Berlingo
Peugeot 5008 hybrid front three quarter lead
Peugeot 5008
8
Peugeot 5008
Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008

View all car reviews