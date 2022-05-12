BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the motorsport archive: on this day in 1945
UP NEXT
Volkswagen to revive Scout name for EV pick-up and SUV duo

From the motorsport archive: on this day in 1945

We visited Brooklands race track to see if there was any possibility of future racing taking place there
News
1 min read
12 May 2022

Brooklands near Weybridge in Surrey went down in history as the world’s first banked motor racing circuit when construction finished in 1907, 17 months after the first circuit race of any kind was held near Melbourne, Australia.

It drove the growth of the British automotive industry, hosted some landmark events and earned itself a special place in the hearts of enthusiasts nationwide. However, when the Second World War broke out, the site was again given over to military production, it having been home to Vickers’ aircraft works since 1915.

Subscribe to the Autocar Archive today

Related articles

Despite efforts to camouflage the complex, including planting trees on bits of the track, Luftwaffe bombs inflicted significant damage in 1940 as it sought to stop the supply of Hawker Hurricane fighters and Vickers Wellington bombers.

We visited after VE Day to assess the possibility of a return to racing. To our dismay, nearly a third of the shop was now sunken into the track and a large section of the banking after the Mountain circuit had been cut away. More huge steel buildings covered the finish and Railway straights, while flora had come through the concrete all over.

We were very doubtful of future racing there, and sadly so it proved.

The Autocar Archive, dating from 1895 to the modern day, is now available online. Subscribe today

Used cars for sale

 Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,741
72,459miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.0 5dr
2015
£5,000
48,100miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 5dr
2015
£5,072
77,129miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£5,347
36,845miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Meriva 1.4i 16v Tech Line 5dr
2015
£5,478
79,954miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 3dr
2015
£5,490
62,279miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£5,495
34,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,495
36,972miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,499
33,574miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

View all latest drives