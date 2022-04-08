BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the motorsport archive: On this day in 1901
UP NEXT
New Smart #1 is 268bhp spearhead for brand's all-EV relaunch

From the motorsport archive: On this day in 1901

A star is born as Mercedes dominates week of racing
News
1 min read
8 April 2022

France was very much the leading light of the car industry at the turn of the 20th century.

However, the German company that had invented the car itself, Daimler, was about to stake its claim in a major way with an innovative new model, named the Mercedes, during a week of competition in cosmopolitan, forward-thinking Nice.

Subscribe to the Autocar Archive today

Related articles

The new Mercedes 35hp was the brainchild of Daimler’s biggest customer, a dealer in France called Emil Jellinek, and was engineered by Wilhelm Maybach. Mercedes-Benz today boasts this was “the first modern car”, and that’s fair, as it gave the horseless carriage a longer wheelbase, a wider track, a lower centre of gravity, a more powerful engine and more closely co-ordinated systems.

“The entire workmanship, design and performance of this car have struck terror into the heart of a capable critic like Paul Meyan, who warns the French manufacturers that the pride of place in autocar building is about to be wrested from them by the Germans,” we reported.

Wilhelm Werner easily won the Nice-La Turbie hillclimb, breezed the promenade speed trials and averaged 36.6mph in the 279-mile race over the Esterel mountains to take Mercedes’ first-ever race win.

The Autocar Archive, dating from 1895 to the modern day, is now available online. Subscribe today

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2015
£5,000
80,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£5,170
71,517miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,195
59,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 208 1.2 Vti Active 5dr
2015
£5,200
73,351miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 3dr
2015
£5,213
56,998miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Access+ 5dr
2015
£5,261
55,332miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Vintage '57 3dr
2015
£5,290
71,191miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Mg3 1.5 Vti-tech 3style 5dr
2015
£5,290
41,887miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 5dr
2015
£5,295
61,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi A8 50 TDI 2022 UK review lead

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review lead

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review
1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review
01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Audi A8 50 TDI 2022 UK review lead

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review lead

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review
1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review
01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

View all latest drives