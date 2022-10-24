BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Greatest road tests ever: Subaru SVX
UP NEXT
Autocar Business Trends 2022: When will self-driving take off?

Greatest road tests ever: Subaru SVX

Featuring concept car styling, a new flat-six engine and four wheel drive, the SVX didn't disappoint our road testers
Autocar
News
1 min read
24 October 2022

Tested 5.8.92

New from the ground up, the SVX was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro and featured a wraparound-effect glassline. The six-pot boxer (Subaru’s first) had four overhead camshafts and drove all four wheels.

Despite several composite body panels, the car weighed 1614kg, so performance was only respectable, although the throttle response was good and the torque band wide. The fourspeed auto used long-legged ratios, but kickdown was urgent. Four-channel ABS brakes were both powerful and resilient.

Related articles

Viceless handling was made all the more rewarding by the feelsome steering. The default 35% front, 65% rear torque split varied in response to wheel slippage and granted ample traction, although progressive understeer emerged beyond the limit. The ride niggled a bit in town but was enjoyably supple on touring routes, and roll was well suppressed.

The interior was extremely well equipped and lavished with leather upholstery and faux-suede accents. The multiadjustable driving position was comfortable and space in the back reasonable.

For: Looks, handling, grip, equipment, refinement

Against: Low-speed ride, road noise, performance

Price: £27,999 Engine: 6 cylinders horizontally opposed, 3319cc, petrol Power: 226bhp at 5600rpm Torque: 228lb ft at 4800rpm 0-60mph: 8.7sec 0-100mph: 23.2sec Standing quarter mile: 16.7sec, 86mph Topspeed: 144mph Economy: 21.2mpg

What happened next?

An even more distinctivelooking shooting brake version, called the Amadeus, appeared in concept form sporting an X-shaped rear wing, but it never made production. Around 25,000 SVXs were built during its six-year run, and about 30 remain on UK roads, with just over 100 subject to SORN.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive

View all latest drives